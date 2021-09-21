New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 21
|2nd Power Engineer / Class Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|Sep. 20
|Oil & Gas – Camp Cook
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Sep. 20
|Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Sep. 20
|Leak Detection and Repair Technician (LDAR)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Sep. 20
|Reporting Coordinator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Sep. 20
|Environmental Project Administrator
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|Sep. 20
|Operational Technology Architect
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|Electrician
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 17
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 17
|Millwrights – Apprentices and Journeymen
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 17
|Class 1 Truck Driver
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 17
|Environment Management Programs Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|Solutions Architect
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Senior Accountant – Liquids Accounting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Associate (Facilities Reliability & Integrity)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 16
|Technical Sales Representative – Client relations with a progression into project management
|360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Completions Engineer – Transitioning completions to closure
|360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Production Engineer – Closing instead of working over
|360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Facilities Engineer – Decommissioning instead of building
|360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Bowron Environmental Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Sep. 15
|IS Change Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 15
|Coil Pump Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Sep. 15
|Coil Tubing Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Sep. 15
|Chief Steam Engineer
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|Olds