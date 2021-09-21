Temperatures are rising – An introduction to geothermal













With a push to Net Zero by 2050, green technologies other than wind and solar need to be addressed, considered and developed in a timely manner. Geothermal is a green energy source which harvests heat directly from the Earth. It can be utilized directly for residential and commercial heating or for electricity generation. Unlike wind and solar, geothermal is a perfect source of baseload power as it is “always on” as there are no requirements for the sun to shine or the wind to blow.

Originally presented at the CSPG GeoGonvention 2021, in the presentation below, GLJ’s John Hirschmiller, Geothermal Team Lead, addresses where geothermal energy is found, how it is extracted and how to evaluate geothermal assets.

GLJ is here to aid you and your company in the implementation and evaluation of geothermal heat and power. Our independent analysis and expertise range from:

Geological and reservoir studies

Feasibility studies

Market assessments

Economic forecasting

Field development planning

Geothermal reserves & resource reporting

