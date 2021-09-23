Inclusive Energy announces it has immediate investment capital available and ready to deploy into the North American energy industry













CALGARY, Alberta – Inclusive Energy Ltd., a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is pleased to announce that it has significant private equity capital immediately available and ready to deploy as part of its ongoing initiative to diversify its investments in the North American energy and natural resource industries, including the upstream, midstream, infrastructure, oilfield services and renewables sectors. The capital fund is committed by Inclusive Energy alongside its global partners with operations in nine other countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, UAE, Pakistan and China.

Inclusive Energy is actively seeking upstream investment opportunities and joint ventures with energy companies, projects and assets which offer a strong financial return and sustainable growth potential. As a financial partner, Inclusive Energy works alongside management to add value and progress their vision and growth strategy, while ensuring return on investment and optimization of commercial assets is maximized.

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy, confirmed his enthusiasm for investing in the North American energy sector and that his firm is open for business, “We believe strongly that the time is right to support and invest in the energy business. We see a lot of upside in the cycle and have capital immediately available for investment opportunities. The banks and traditional lenders have essentially abandoned the small energy producers, leaving them financially stranded. With a scarcity of capital in the energy markets, Inclusive can fill a market niche, add value and assist in growth for these companies. We are actively providing debt instruments and creative royalty structures and looking to further expand our participation in this space.”

Mr. Hydrie further expounded on the advantages of energy companies aligning with Inclusive, “The creation of strategic partnerships adds to the strength of Inclusive’s position in the oil and gas services sector and is in line with its diversification in the North American energy and natural resource industries.” Furthermore, he adds “There is a natural strategic alignment to create partnerships with energy companies that will benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.”

Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements.

The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of commodities and biofuels.

About Inclusive Energy

Inclusive Energy’s capital investment fund complements its existing oilfield service business, where the company has established itself as an industry leader, focused on delivering the highest standard of customer service, quality, and value to its clients. Inclusive offers flexible payment options to industry on an extensive inventory of equipment including storage tanks, separator vessels, line heaters, rig matts, compressors, pumpjacks and trailers.

Contact

For further information about Inclusive Energy and to explore potential investment and partnership opportunities or to keep updated on current equipment inventory and special offerings, contact Inclusive Energy. www.inclusivenergy.com

Contacts

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO

bhydrie@inclusivenergy.com

(403)444-6897

Michael Kryczka, Vice President, Corporate Development

mkryczka@inclusivenergy.com

(403)444-6897