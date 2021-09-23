Inter Pipeline CEO, CFO to step down; Brookfield executives to assume interim roles













Inter Pipeline Chief Executive Officer Christian Bayle and Chief Financial Officer Brian Heagy will step down from their posts on Oct. 28, the Canadian energy infrastructure firm said on Wednesday.

Brian Baker and Paul Hawksworth, executives at Brookfield Infrastructure that bought a controlling stake in the pipeline operator last month, will assume the roles of interim CEO and CFO, respectively, Inter Pipeline added.

Brookfield Infrastructure had received 65.6% shares of Inter Pipeline in its takeover bid for the Canada-based pipeline operator, bringing to an end a five-month bidding war.

An Inter Pipeline meeting of shareholders to approve the changes will take place on Oct. 28.