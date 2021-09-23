TC Energy adjusts timing of certain Cumulative First Preferred Shares Dividends













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced the following adjustments to its previously announced timing for quarterly dividend payments on its outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4. These adjustments are the result of a newly created Canadian federal statutory holiday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to be recognized on Sept. 30, 2021.

The payment date for the Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 has been moved from Sept. 30, 2021 to Sept. 29, 2021, as Canadian banks are not open for payment processing on Sept. 30, 2021;

As the last business day of September has changed from Sept. 30, 2021 to Sept. 29, 2021, pursuant to the terms of the applicable prospectus supplements, the period for the Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 has been revised from “for the period up to but excluding Sept. 30, 2021” to “for the period up to but excluding Sept. 29, 2021”; and

The dividend amounts for the Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 2 and Series 4 have been adjusted to the following to reflect the above noted change in period: Series 2 (TSX: TRP.PR.F) – from $0.12785479 per share to $0.12646507 per share Series 4 (TSX: TRP.PR.H) – from $0.08752603 per share to $0.08657466 per share



There has been no change to the previously announced dividend amounts for the Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1 and Series 3.

Accordingly, shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021 of the Company’s Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 will receive their dividend payment for the period from and including June 30, 2021 up to but excluding Sept. 29, 2021 on Sept. 29, 2021.

The next dividend payment period for the Company’s Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 will be for the period from and including Sept. 29, 2021 up to but excluding Dec. 31, 2021.