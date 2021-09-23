Tidewater announces third quarter 2021 dividend













CALGARY, AB – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter 2021 of $0.01 per common share payable on or about October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).