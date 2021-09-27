Complete gas & liquids production company for sale













Gas production company with rights to the natural gas in the Mannville in section 11-053-01W5M which has a well, 102/07, with Ellerslie perfs at 1334.0-1336.0 mKB. No offsetting drainage issues.

The well has its own automated choke/dehy plant with a separator building. The well produces about 5.5 bbl/MMscf of condensate and has a continuous cycling plunger-lift installed. The well is rate limited by the local gas co-op’s sales gas meter at 325 mcf/d.

The well only produces during the winter when there is gas demand from the co-op. The well has been shut-in since 2018 due to a shareholder disagreement. The reservoir is a dual permeability zone with the inner higher perm zone (57 mD) being recharged by a much larger surrounding lower perm (<1 mD) zone.

The smaller inner zone is 360 MMscf OGIP while the outer zone is likely at least 720 MMscf OGIP since it has twice recharged the smaller zone above its initial pressure.