Final week to bid on Century Auctions and ClubBid.com’s absolute public online oilfield equipment auction













Featuring:

3-Stage Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Separators, Dehydrators, Flare Stacks, Mud Chillers, Decompression Systems, Free Water Knock Outs and Much More!

All of these assets can be found in Day 3 of our absolute public online Foothills consignment auction on ClubBid.com, closing on Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. (MST)

View, join & bid on day 3 (Oilfield) lots here.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the assets in this auction:

The Startec Mud Chiller can be safely and effectively used in drilling applications where drilling fluid consistency and temperature could impact your drilling results.

The Howden Mud Chiller can improve your results by:

Reducing overall drilling time

Preventing sloughing

Reducing drill temperature

Preventing permafrost thaw

Within this self-contained oilfield skid/building, the Startec Mud Chiller utilizes a Howden XRV 204-110 Compressor, a 250HP Ram Motor, an Alfa Laval glycol heat exchanger and an Alfa Laval spiral heat exchanger for 210 to 300 tons of refrigeration, 330 to 500 F.

Mud Pump: Gorman Rupp, 3—6 m3/m

Controls: Logix/Moeller Control system, VFD Controlled

Condenser fans & Mud Pump, and automatic

This asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click here to view, join & bid on Lot #9995: The 2019 Ram 250 HP Driven Howden XRV 204 110 Mud Chiller.

16” 1440 psi separator package c/w integral 200 bbl double-wall tank.

Includes:

– Methanol tank

– Dressed 3-Phase

– 2” Junior Meter Run

– Manufactured in 2001

– Sweet service

This asset is located in Medicine Hat, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click here to view, join & bid on Lot #0083: 2001 Nusco 200 BBL DW Tank c/w 16″ Separator.

– Electric Driver is 100 HP, 480/3/60 – 200 AMP

– Building has MCC portion divided off main compressor area which includes air compressor

This asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click here to view, join & bid on Lot #9990: 2012 CIP/LeRoi Recip Compressor Package c/w Electric Driver.

Bidding for this auction is already open and starts closing on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. (MST).

You can view, join & bid on this auction here

For additional information and to schedule viewing times, please call or text our sales rep. Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.