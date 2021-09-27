Velocity Group and MiraCAD partnership announcement













Grande Prairie, AB – Velocity Group and MiraCAD Technologies Inc. recently became a Strategic Partnership to deliver innovative solutions that combine Velocity’s proven Surveying, Environmental and Civil Engineering services with MiraCAD’s advanced Reality Capture and Visualization services. This new Strategic Partnership provides clients with a complete solution for all Industrial Facility Geomatics related requirements. From infrastructure development to 3D as-built surveying, Velocity and MiraCAD can provide Project Managers and Facility Owners with unparalleled access to highly accurate and detailed site information.

“This Strategic Partnership fully integrates Reality Capture, Surveying, Environmental and Civil Engineering services for both Velocity and MiraCAD’s clients,” said Rob McWhinney, President, MiraCAD. “It also enables MiraCAD to provide their advanced Reality Capture services out of the Peace Region as well as empowers Velocity Group to incorporate Reality Capture and Visualization services into their service offerings throughout Western Canada.”

“We are really excited to incorporate MiraCAD’s advanced technology in 3D Laser Scanning and Data Capture with our surveying and civil engineering capabilities,” says Chris Chiasson, President of Velocity Group. “This gives our construction and oil and gas clients access to full scale data integration which mitigates time in the field, provides extensive facility visualization and offers a platform to have it all in one place.”

The Velocity and MiraCAD partnership delivers innovative solutions to remove unknowns, reduce errors, increase safety and realizing new efficiencies in Project Design, Planning and Execution.

About MiraCAD Technologies Inc. – Reality Capture, Visualization & Digital Strategy Implementation for Industrial Facilities.

MiraCAD is a collaborative mixture of Professional Engineers, Surveyors, Designers and Programmers who work with facility owners to extract the most value from Reality Capture Data. Founded in 2011 as a 3D Design Firm, MiraCAD was an early adopter of Reality Capture Technology for Brownfield Projects. While performing over 100,000 laser scans for over 600 projects in Western Canada, MiraCAD has become an innovator in respect to leveraging the technology for both Project Execution and Facility Management in the Oil & Gas and Heavy Industrial sectors.

About Velocity Group – Surveying, Environmental & Civil Engineering Experts

Velocity Group has been in operation since 2013 offering expert services in surveying, environmental and civil engineering. Velocity’s capabilities extend from NE British Columbia, throughout all of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Strategically located offices ensure highly skilled local professionals get the job done both cost effectively and on time. Velocity offers comprehensive solutions for their clients from a collaborative team approach for that one stop shop approach.

