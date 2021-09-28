InPlay Oil Corp. announces accretive strategic Cardium acquisition, $10 million equity financing and increased senior credit facility

Reader Advisories

Run Rate FY 2022 Net Consideration $ millions $40.5 $40.5 Operating Income $ millions $16.2 $31.9 Operating Income Multiple 2.5x 1.3x

The key budget and underlying material assumptions used by the Company in the development of its 2021 guidance and 2022 preliminary outlook and pro-forma 2021 guidance and 2022 preliminary outlook including forecasted production, operating income, operating netback per boe, capital expenditures, funds flow, adjusted funds flow, free adjusted funds flow, Net Debt and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio are as follows:

Prior Guidance

FY 2021(1) Prior Outlook

FY 2022(2)(3) Pro-forma

Guidance

FY 2021(4) Pro-forma

Outlook

FY 2022(3)(4) WTI US$/bbl $64.50 $66.30 $66.90 $69.75 NGL Price $/boe $31.00 $29.40 $33.00 $33.40 AECO $/GJ $3.35 $3.30 $3.45 $3.70 Foreign Exchange Rate (US$/CDN$) $0.80 $0.80 $0.80 $0.79 MSW Differential US$/bbl $4.15 $4.30 $4.00 $5.60 Production Boe/d 5,500 – 5,750 6,300 – 6,550 5,750 – 6,000 8,900 – 9,400 Royalties $/boe 4.60 – 5.10 5.35 – 5.85 4.90 – 5.40 5.25 – 5.75 Operating Expenses $/boe 11.50 – 13.50 10.50 – 12.50 11.50 – 13.50 9.75 – 11.75 Transportation $/boe 0.80 – 0.90 0.75 – 0.85 0.80 – 0.90 0.55 – 0.65 Interest $/boe 2.25 – 2.75 0.80 – 1.30 2.25 – 2.75 0.75 – 1.25 General and Administrative $/boe 2.60 – 3.10 2.10 – 2.70 2.40 – 2.90 1.65 – 2.15 Hedging loss $/boe 5.00 – 5.50 0.00 – 0.10 5.45 – 5.95 0.00 – 0.25 Capital Expenditures $ millions $29 $38.0 – $40.0 $32.5 – $34.5 $51.0 – $53.0 Decommissioning Expenditures $ millions $1.3 – $1.5 $1.3 – $1.5 $1.3 – $1.5 $1.5 – $2.0 Net Debt $ millions $56.5 – $59.5 $22.5 – $25.5 $76.5 – $79.5 $20.0 – $25.0 Forecasted Funds Flow $ millions $43.0 – $46.0 $70.0 – $73.0 $49.5 – $52.5 $105.0 – $110.0 Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $44.5 – $47.5 $71.5 – $74.5 $51.0 – $54.0 $106.5 – $111.5 Weighted average shares outstanding millions 68.3 68.3 69.8 85.0 Forecasted AFF per share $/share $0.65 – $0.70 $1.05 – $1.09 $0.73 – $0.78 $1.25 – $1.30

Prior Guidance

FY 2021(1) Prior Outlook

FY 2022(2)(3) Pro-forma

Guidance

FY 2021(4) Pro-forma

Outlook

FY 2022(3)(4) Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $44.5 – $47.5 $71.5 – $74.5 $51.0 – $54.0 $106.5 – $111.5 Capital Expenditures $ millions $29 $38.0 – $40.0 $32.5 – $34.5 $51.0 – $53.0 Forecasted Free Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $15.5 – $18.5 $32.5 – $35.5 $17.5 – $20.5 $55.0 – $59.0 Weighted average shares outstanding millions 68.3 68.3 69.8 85.0 Forecasted FAFF per share $/share $0.22 – $0.27 $0.47 – $0.52 $0.25 – $0.30 $0.65 – $0.70

Prior Guidance

FY 2021(1) Prior Outlook

FY 2022(2)(3) Pro-forma

Guidance

FY 2021(4) Pro-forma

Outlook

FY 2022(3)(4) Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $44.5 – $47.5 $71.5 – $74.5 $51.0 – $54.0 $106.5 – $111.5 Interest $/boe 2.25 – 2.75 0.80 – 1.30 2.25 – 2.75 0.75 – 1.25 EBITDA $ millions $49.5 – $52.5 $73.5 – $76.5 $54.0 – $57.0 $109.0 – $114.0 Net Debt $ millions $56.5 – $59.5 $22.5 – $25.5 $76.5 – $79.5 $20.0 – $25.0 Net Debt/EBITDA 1.0 – 1.2 0.3 – 0.4 1.4 – 1.5 0.2 – 0.3

Pro-forma

FY 2021(4) Pro-forma

FY 2022(3)(4) Forecasted Free Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $17.5 – $20.5 $55.0 – $59.0 Shares outstanding, end of year millions 85.0 85.0 Financing price $/share $1.20 $1.20 Market capitalization @ Financing price $ millions $102 $102 FAFF Yield % 17% – 20% 54% – 58%

Pro-forma

FY 2022(3)(4) Weighted average shares outstanding millions 85.0 Financing price $/share $1.20 Market capitalization @ Financing price $ millions $102 Net Debt $ millions $20.0 – $25.0 Enterprise Value $ millions $122.0 – $127.0 Funds Flow $ millions $105.0 – $110.0 Interest $/boe 0.75 – 1.25 Debt Adjusted Cash Flow $ millions $108.0 – $113.0 EV/DACF 1.0 – 1.2

Notes:

As previously released August 11, 2021. As previously released September 8, 2021. InPlay’s plans for 2022 and associated targets remain preliminary in nature and do not reflect a Board approved capital expenditures budget. Subject to completion of the Acquisition See “Production Breakdown by Product Type” below

Quality and pipeline transmission adjustments may impact realized oil prices in addition to the MSW Differential provided above

Changes in working capital are not assumed to have a material impact between Dec 31, 2020, Dec 31, 2021 and Dec 31, 2022.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable Canadian securities legislation, has been approved by management of InPlay. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein, including (but not limited to) references to prospective results of operations, operating costs, Funds Flow, Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow, Net Debt (Surplus), and Operating Netbacks and InPlay’s corporate outlook and guidance for 2021 and 2022, generally, should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. InPlay and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, InPlay’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results.

Production Breakdown by Product Type

Disclosure of production on a per boe basis in this press release consists of the constituent product types as defined in NI 51-101 and their respective quantities disclosed in the table below:

Light and Medium

Crude oil

(bbls/d) NGLS

(boe/d) Conventional Natural gas

(Mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) 2021 InPlay Annual Average Production Guidance 3,071 751 10,816 5,625(1) 2022 InPlay Annual Average Production Outlook 3,534 758 12,798 6,425(2) 2021 Annual Average Pro-forma Production Guidance 3,170 800 11,430 5,875(3) 2022 Annual Average Pro-forma Production Outlook 4,498 1,338 19,880 9,150(4) Prairie Storm Assets Closing Production 505 453 5,050 1,800 2022 Prairie Storm Assets Production Estimate 965 585 7,230 2,755(5)

Notes:

This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s prior 2021 production guidance range of 5,500 to 5,750 boe/d. This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s prior 2022 production outlook range of 6,300 to 6,550 boe/d. This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s pro-forma Acquisition 2021 production guidance range of 5,750 to 6,000 boe/d. This reflects the mid-point of the Company’s pro-forma Acquisition 2022 production outlook range of 8,900 to 9,400 boe/d. Assumes that 2.0 (1.6 net) wells are brought on production prior to the end of 2021. With respect to forward-looking production guidance, product type breakdown is based upon management’s expectations based on reasonable assumptions but are subject to variability based on actual well results.

References to crude oil, NGLs or natural gas production in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“Nl 51-101”).

Dec. 31, 2020

PDP Reserves

(MMboe) Dec. 31, 2020

TP Reserves

(MMboe) Dec. 31, 2020

TPP Reserves

(MMboe) Prairie Storm Assets(1) 4.9 21.3 26.8 InPlay Assets(2) 9.7 21.6 32.8 Pro-forma Reserves 14.5 42.8 59.5 Pro-forma shares outstanding (millions) 85.0 85.0 85.0 Pro-forma reserves per share (boe/share) 0.17 0.51 0.70

Dec. 31, 2020

PDP Reserves

(MMboe) Dec. 31, 2020

TP Reserves

(MMboe) Dec. 31, 2020

TPP Reserves

(MMboe) InPlay Assets(2) 9.7 21.6 32.8 Shares outstanding (millions) 68.3 68.3 68.3 Pro-forma reserves per share (boe/share) 0.14 0.32 0.48

Notes:

As per the Prairie Storm Report effective December 31, 2020. Reserves information relating to the InPlay Assets was prepared by Sproule Associates Ltd., for InPlay Oil Corp, effective December 31, 2020,, in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”). Refer to InPlay Oil Corp.’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 filed on SEDAR for detailed reserves information.

