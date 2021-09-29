Handful of foreign operators remain in Canada as TAQA joins exodus













State-owned utility Abu Dhabi National Energy Co has hired advisors for the sale of its oil- and gas-producing assets in Canada, Reuters reported on Wednesday, making it the latest foreign company to seek to exit the Canadian energy industry.

Foreign companies, including Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and others, have sold at least $33 billion worth of oil- and gas-producing assets in Canada since 2016, according to data from IHS Markit.

Below is a list of non-Canadian companies that still own assets in the country.

Company Assets BP plc 50% interest in Sunrise Energy Project, East Coast Canada Chevron Corp 20% interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project, Duvernay,

Kitimat LNG and East Coast Canada CNOOC Ltd: Long Lake Oil Sands Project.

ConocoPhillips 50% interest in Surmont oil sands project: Montney.

Equinor ASA: East Coast Canada.

Exxon Mobil Corp Oil sands, unconventional: East Coast Canada.

Murphy Oil Corp Montney, Duvernay: East Coast Canada.

Ovintiv Inc: Montney.

Royal Dutch Shell 10% interest in AOSP, unconventional Western Canada, LNG plc Canada TotalEnergies SE 50% interest in Surmont oil sands project, 25% in Fort Hills oil sands project.