Private company looking for a suitable operating partner(s) in the development of two defined development opportunities













One shallow depth, ~1mmbbl medium gravity oil pool in Edmonton Region. The project includes land, productive discovery well with over a year of history, and associated single well battery and gas pipeline tie-in. Currently reviewing 2D seismic to finalize up to six vertical offset drilling locations.

One Charlie Lake light sweet oil exploitation project in the Grande Prairie Region. Low well count, zero watercut, primary production, with waterflood and drilling upside.

The ideal candidate will be a small, private, financially stable, capable operator with existing operations in the focus areas, able to accept a well transfer on a routine basis.

Please direct inquiries to oilgasresource@gmail.com.