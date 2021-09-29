Spartan Delta Corp. announces early conversion of promissory note

CALGARY, AB – Spartan Delta Corp. (“Spartan” or the “Company“) (TSX: SDE) announces that the $50.0 million unsecured non-interest-bearing convertible promissory note of the Company (the “Spartan Note“) issued on March 18, 2021 in connection with the acquisition of Inception Exploration Ltd. was converted today into 5,882,353 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares“) at a conversion price of $8.50 per Common Share and the Spartan Note was cancelled.
Pursuant to an amending agreement entered into between Spartan and the holder of the Spartan Note, the parties agreed to the early conversion of the Spartan Note at a conversion price of $8.50 per Common Share.
Prior to the amendment, the Spartan Note was convertible on or after March 18, 2023 for such number of Common Shares calculated based on the greater of: (i) the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the delivery by Spartan of a notice of conversion to the holder of the Spartan Note; and (ii) $7.67 per Common Share.