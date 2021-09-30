Time to remember a lifetime to heal













On behalf of all of us at ELM I wanted to take this time to recognize today as a new beginning. Reconciliation is a spiritual process which requires more than just a day to remember. We need to come together and understand that our collective relationship requires each of us to open our hearts and minds to the process of healing.

Healing is not an easy journey and recalls the words of Murray Sinclair. “The road we travel is equal in importance to the destination we seek. There are no shortcuts. When it comes to truth and reconciliation, we are forced to go the distance.”

At ELM, we hold a deep respect for the land we work on each day. Please take a moment to reflect and begin your individual journey of healing.