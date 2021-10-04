Canada formally invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute

Canada on Monday formally invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to request negotiations over Enbridge Inc’s Line 5 oil pipeline, which the state of Michigan has ordered to shut down over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes.
Gordon Giffin, legal counsel for the Canadian government, filed a letter to the federal court dealing with the legal dispute between Enbridge and Michigan, informing the judge of the move.
Canada’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.