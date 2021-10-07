Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces executive leadership changes













CALGARY, Alberta – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce various executive leadership changes.

Effective January 1, 2022, Birchcliff’s expanded Executive Team will be as follows:

A. Jeffery Tonken – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors Christopher Carlsen – President and Chief Operating Officer Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Myles Bosman – Executive Vice-President, Exploration David Humphreys – Executive Vice-President, Operations Theo van der Werken – Vice-President, Engineering Robyn Bourgeois – Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Hue Tran – Vice-President, Business Development and Marketing

Mr. Christopher Carlsen has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2022 and will be responsible for overseeing Birchcliff’s day-to-day operations. Mr. Carlsen will report to Mr. A. Jeffery Tonken who will continue as Chief Executive Officer, providing overall leadership and direction for the Corporation. Mr. Tonken will also remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Carlsen is a Professional Engineer with over 20 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and has been a significant contributor to the growth and operational success of the Corporation. Since he first joined Birchcliff in 2008, he has held increasingly senior leadership positions with the Corporation. Mr. Carlsen was appointed Vice-President, Engineering in July 2013, where he was responsible for overseeing Birchcliff’s development, reservoir and reserves engineering, as well as strategic planning, joint ventures and marketing. Mr. Carlsen’s experience spans a broad range of areas, including operations, acquisitions and divestitures, finance and sustainability. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”).

Mr. Tonken said, “On behalf of Birchcliff, I would like to congratulate Chris on his appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer. Chris has been an integral contributor to Birchcliff’s success over the years and I am extremely confident that he will make even greater contributions in his new role. He has significant technical and commercial expertise and a proven track record of creating and executing on Birchcliff’s corporate strategy and objectives. He has a deep understanding of our business and culture and has proven that he is a progressive leader with the vision and business acumen to help lead Birchcliff. Throughout his career here at Birchcliff, he has led various high performing multi-disciplinary teams, demonstrating excellent leadership skills focused on teamwork and collaboration that motivates our people to deliver results.”

Mr. Carlsen commented, “I am very excited to be taking on the role of President and Chief Operating Officer and continuing to work with our highly skilled and dedicated team, with the support and guidance of our Board of Directors and the other members of the Executive Team. Our priorities and strategy remain unchanged and we continue to focus on operational excellence, capital discipline, debt reduction and generating free funds flow in order to create shareholder value.”

Birchcliff is also pleased to announce the following executive appointments effective January 1, 2022:

Mr. Theo van der Werken has been appointed as Vice-President, Engineering, succeeding Mr. Carlsen. He is a Professional Engineer and is currently the Asset Manager for the Corporation’s Pouce Coupe assets where he has been responsible for the development of the Corporation’s Montney unconventional resource play. Mr. van der Werken has over 19 years of industry experience focused on asset management and operations engineering, working onshore and offshore in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Prior to joining Birchcliff in April 2011, he worked for several oil and gas exploration and production companies and an international service company. Mr. van der Werken holds a Master of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands and a Master of Business Administration from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary in the Global Energy Executive MBA program. Mr. van der Werken is a member of APEGA.

Ms. Robyn Bourgeois has been appointed as Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Bourgeois first joined Birchcliff in December 2014 as General Counsel and was appointed Corporate Secretary in June 2017. Prior to joining Birchcliff, she was a partner with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP where she practiced in the securities and capital markets group. Ms. Bourgeois holds a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in Psychology from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Laws degree with distinction from the University of Alberta. She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.

Mr. Hue Tran has been appointed as Vice-President, Business Development and Marketing. He is currently Business Development Manager where he is responsible for managing the Corporation’s marketing, joint venture and business development activities. Mr. Tran has over 16 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry in the areas of marketing, joint ventures and business development. Prior to joining Birchcliff in February 2010, he worked for a publicly traded energy infrastructure and logistics company based in Calgary, Alberta that owned and managed a natural gas liquids business. Mr. Tran holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Calgary.

“On behalf of Birchcliff, I would like to congratulate Theo, Robyn and Hue on their appointments, which further strengthen our Executive Team for the future. We take a proactive approach to succession, ensuring that we maintain our strong corporate culture and top tier performance, and these appointments reflect our commitment to promote from within to maintain continuity in our business and reward successful performance. The skills, expertise and perspectives of these three individuals will further complement our existing Executive Team, enhancing Birchcliff’s ability to continuously improve the execution of our business and create value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Tonken.

Also effective January 1, 2022, the current members of the Executive Team, Bruno Geremia, Myles Bosman and David Humphreys, have been appointed as Executive Vice-Presidents as set forth above. Mr. Carlsen and Ms. Bourgeois will report to Mr. Tonken and the other Executive Officers will report to Mr. Carlsen.