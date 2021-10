Canada averaged 165 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 60 are drilling for natural gas, 108 are drilling for oil, and 2 for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash). Drilling activity by province is 121 rigs in Alberta, 17 in BC, and 27 in Saskatchewan.



