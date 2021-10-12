Entropy Inc. announces five new third party agreements, increasing total project pipeline to approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum

CALGARY, AB – Entropy Inc. (“Entropy” or the “Corporation”, a subsidiary of Advantage Energy Ltd. or “Advantage”) is pleased to announce new Memoranda of Understanding (“MOUs”) with four additional emitting corporations to develop Carbon Capture and Storage (“CCS”) projects, and with an industrial equipment manufacturer to develop integrated CCS solutions for new equipment. These MOUs represent further progress in the commercial deployment of Entropy’s patent-pending technology, demonstrate versatility across a broad range of applications and jurisdictions, and provide visibility to a growing pipeline of opportunities.
Highlights of the Additional MOUs:
- A well-capitalized public midstream and royalty company and Entropy have agreed to jointly evaluate the development of CCS projects in multiple jurisdictions.
- A growth-oriented private energy company has engaged Entropy to evaluate the development of a CCS project on an oil treatment and storage facility in Alberta.
- Compass Energy Systems Ltd. and Entropy have agreed to jointly develop innovative CCS solutions for compressors and industrial process equipment that are integrated into the fabrication process, to significantly reduce the total cost and energy required to capture carbon from flue-gas. The first prototype for a compressor with integrated CCS is currently undergoing engineering design and development, funded by Entropy, with a possible in-service date within 18 months.
- Nauticol Energy Limited (“Nauticol”) and Entropy have agreed to jointly evaluate the development of CCS for auxiliary boilers at the proposed Blue Methanol plant near Grande Prairie, Alberta. With support from Entropy, Nauticol intends to increase its total carbon capture to over 90% for the facility, setting a global standard for environmentally responsible methanol production. Since the project is a greenfield development, Entropy plans to develop a factory-integrated CCS design for boilers.
- A publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company has engaged Entropy to evaluate the application of CCS to abate emissions from a proposed gas-to-power project, also suitable for a factory-integrated CCS design.
Entropy’s pipeline of projects under MOU is now over 1.5 million tons per annum. The five new MOUs are in addition to the previously announced project at the Advantage Glacier Gas Plant (183,000 TPA in two phases), and four earlier MOUs (please refer to Entropy press release dated June 2, 2021). Scoping design, engineering, and subsurface evaluations are underway for each of the identified projects.
Entropy continues to engage with numerous other third-party emitters in a variety of industrial applications such as boilers, compressors, cement production and power generation, with a significant pipeline of additional potential projects in development in multiple jurisdictions.
Update on Entropy’s Glacier Project and Ongoing Research and Development
Phase I of Entropy’s modular CCS project at Glacier, Alberta, remains on-time and on-budget, with operations expected to begin in early second quarter 2022. All major equipment has been purchased with modules currently being fabricated in Alberta facilities. Entropy expects to break ground at the Glacier plant in November 2021. Up to 200 people will be employed by the construction project.
At the University of Regina’s Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (“CETRI”), the second protocol of Entropy’s research and development is underway. During this phase, Entropy’s patent-pending process design will be run over 6 months using our patent-pending Entropy23TM solvent, to demonstrate the combined energy efficiency gains and the degradation-resistant properties of Entropy23TM when applied to flue-gas. Prior to finalizing the optimized blend of Entropy23TM, CETRI researchers have already achieved industry-leading heat duty of approximately 2 GJ/tonne of carbon dioxide in two separate pilot plants, compared to traditional MEA processes at over 4 GJ/tonne.
Entropy is committed to commercial deployment of state-of-the-art technologies in CCS and in other clean energy opportunities, building on the combined strengths of Advantage, Allardyce Bower Consulting and our advisors from CETRI. For more details, Entropy has posted an updated version of the corporate presentation at www.entropyinc.com/investors/.