49 North Resources Inc.’s rights offering documents mailed to shareholders

SASKATOON, SK – 49 North Resources Inc. (“FNR” or the “Company“) (TSXV: FNR) announces it has completed the mail out of the materials for its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering“) to its shareholders. A copy of the documents are also available for download directly from FNR website at: www.fnr.ca or from the Company’s profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com.

Registered shareholders who wish to exercise their rights must forward the completed rights certificate, together with the applicable funds, to the rights agent, Alliance Trust Company, on or before the expiry time, which is 5 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who own their common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.

The Rights Offering will be conducted in all provinces and territories of Canada. However, certain holders of Common Shares in jurisdictions outside of Canada may be able to participate in the Rights Offering where they can establish that the transaction is exempt under applicable legislation. If you are a holder of Common Shares and reside outside of Canada, please review the Rights Offering materials to determine your eligibility and the process and timing requirements to receive and, or, exercise your rights. The Company requests any ineligible shareholder interested in exercising their rights to contact Alliance Trust Company or the Company at their earliest convenience.

For more information about the Rights Offering, please see the Company’s news release date Sept. 22, 2021. The Rights Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company has obtained conditional approval from the TSXV.