Whitecap Resources Inc. confirms monthly dividend for October of $0.0225 per share and announces third quarter 2021 results conference call / webcast

CALGARY, AB – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0225 per common share in respect of October operations will be paid on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap’s website at www.wcap.ca by selecting “Investors”, then “Presentations & Events”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

