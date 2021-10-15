Canada’s weekly rig count up 4 to 168













Canada averaged 168 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 57% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 10% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.