New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 19
|Market Risk Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 19
|Business Planning Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 19
|Senior ESG Emissions Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 18
|Account Manager
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Oct. 18
|Oil & Gas Field Operators
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Oct. 18
|Remote Oil & Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Oct. 18
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Oct. 18
|Lead Crew Hand
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Oct. 18
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Oct. 18
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Oct. 18
|Field Administrator
|BTG Energy Inc.
|Sylvan Lake
|Oct. 18
|Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 17
|Coil Pump Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions!
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Oct. 17
|Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions!
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Oct. 17
|Rotating Equipment Specialist
|Razor Energy Corp.
|Swan Hills
|Oct. 16
|Solutions Architect
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 15
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Oct. 15
|Excavator Operator
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Oct. 15
|Utilities Coordinator
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Oct. 15
|BUSINESS ANALYST, SALESFORCE (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 15
|Senior Organizational Effectiveness Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 15
|Director of Biology
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Manager, Application Optimization and Support
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|4th Class Power Engineer / Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Teepee Creek
|Oct. 14
|Power Engineer / Sour Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 14
|Senior Joint Venture Accountant (Non-Operated)
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 14
|Pipeliner
|Pembina
|Drayton Valley
|Oct. 14
|Senior Tradesman
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|Oct. 14
|Operations Logistics Analyst
|Pembina
|North Vancouver
|Oct. 14
|Senior Operator
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|Oct. 13
|Occupational Health Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|Semi/Combo-Vac Operator
|Vertex
|Lloydminster
|Oct. 13
|Pressure Truck Operator
|Vertex
|Lloydminster
|Oct. 13
|Intermediate Environmental Field Technician
|Vertex
|Carlsbad
|Oct. 13
|Environmental Field Technician
|Vertex
|Carlsbad
|Oct. 13
|Junior Environmental Field Technician
|Vertex
|Carlsbad
|Oct. 13
|TECHNICAL TRAINEE – STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES – (CA2)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|Legal Counsel (Calgary, AB, CA)
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 13
|Turnover Administrator
|Brunel
|Sarnia
|Oct. 12
|Corporate Policy Advisor, Corporate Compliance
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 12
|QMS Advisor & Project Auditor
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Oct. 12
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Oct. 12
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Oct. 12
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Oct. 12
|Plant Operator
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Oct. 12
|Field Operator
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Oct. 12
|Oil & Gas – Accounts Payable Clerk
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Oct. 12
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Oct. 12
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Oct. 12
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Oct. 11
|Commercial Communications Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary