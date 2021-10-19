BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 19 Market Risk Analyst Pembina Calgary
Oct. 19 Business Planning Analyst Pembina Calgary
Oct. 19 Senior ESG Emissions Advisor Pembina Calgary
Oct. 18 Account Manager Roska DBO Fort St John
Oct. 18 Oil & Gas Field Operators Roska DBO Fort St John
Oct. 18 Remote Oil & Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Oct. 18 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Oct. 18 Lead Crew Hand Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Oct. 18 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Oct. 18 Field Level Supervisor Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Oct. 18 Field Administrator BTG Energy Inc. Sylvan Lake
Oct. 18 Organizational Effectiveness Specialist Pembina Calgary
Oct. 17 Coil Pump Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions! Element Technical Services Red Deer
Oct. 17 Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions! Element Technical Services Red Deer
Oct. 17 Rotating Equipment Specialist Razor Energy Corp. Swan Hills
Oct. 16 Solutions Architect TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 15 Labourer Strike Group Red Deer
Oct. 15 Excavator Operator Strike Group Red Deer
Oct. 15 Utilities Coordinator Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary
Oct. 15 BUSINESS ANALYST, SALESFORCE  (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 15 Senior Organizational Effectiveness Advisor Pembina Calgary
Oct. 15 Director of Biology Brunel Calgary
Oct. 14 Manager, Application Optimization and Support TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 14 4th Class Power Engineer / Plant Operator Roska DBO Teepee Creek
Oct. 14 Power Engineer / Sour Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 14 Senior Joint Venture Accountant (Non-Operated) Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 14 Pipeliner Pembina Drayton Valley
Oct. 14 Senior Tradesman Pembina Sherwood Park
Oct. 14 Operations Logistics Analyst Pembina North Vancouver
Oct. 14 Senior Operator Pembina Sherwood Park
Oct. 13 Occupational Health Coordinator TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 13 Semi/Combo-Vac Operator Vertex Lloydminster
Oct. 13 Pressure Truck Operator Vertex Lloydminster
Oct. 13 Intermediate Environmental Field Technician Vertex Carlsbad
Oct. 13 Environmental Field Technician Vertex Carlsbad
Oct. 13 Junior Environmental Field Technician Vertex Carlsbad
Oct. 13 TECHNICAL TRAINEE – STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES – (CA2) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 13 Legal Counsel (Calgary, AB, CA) Pembina Calgary
Oct. 13 Turnover Administrator Brunel Sarnia
Oct. 12 Corporate Policy Advisor, Corporate Compliance TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 12 QMS Advisor & Project Auditor Strike Group Airdrie
Oct. 12 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Oct. 12 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Oct. 12 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Oct. 12 Plant Operator PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Oct. 12 Field Operator PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Oct. 12 Oil & Gas – Accounts Payable Clerk Roska DBO Fort St. John
Oct. 12 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group High Level
Oct. 12 Crew Foreman Strike Group High Level
Oct. 12 Labourer Strike Group High Level
Oct. 11 Commercial Communications Advisor TC Energy Calgary