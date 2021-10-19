Petro Viking Energy Inc. announces results of annual general and special meeting and provides corporate update













Calgary, Alberta – Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CNSX:VIK.CN) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on October 15, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. EST.

Results from the Annual General and Special Meeting

The following resolutions were approved and adopted by the Company :

1.The financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, together with the auditor’s report thereon; 2.Setting the number of directors of the Company to five (5) until the next Annual General Meeting; 3.The election of the directors of the Company, as follows : a.Mr. Leonard Van Betuw b.Mr. Thomas Valentine c.Mr. Daniel Lucero d.Mr. Kyle Appleby e.Mr. Michel Lebeuf Jr. 4.The adoption of the Company’s stock option plan and the approval of the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company’s stock option plan; 5.The amendment of the Company’s articles to give effect to a name change of the Company to Avila Energy Corp. or any such name as is authorized by the board of directors of the Company, acceptable to the Canadian Stock Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities.

Change of Auditors

The Company also announces that it has appointed WDM, Chartered Professional Accountants (“WDM”) as the Company’s independent auditor to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Effective October 6, 2021, at the request of the Company, Petro Viking’s predecessor auditor, MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“MNP”), resigned as auditors and WDM was appointed to fill their vacancy for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102, a notice of change of auditor (“Notice of Change”) dated October 7, 2021, with an effective date of October 6, 2021, was sent to WDM and MNP, each of whom have provided a letter confirming their agreement with the statement made in the Notice of Change.

Corporate Update

The Company continues its efforts with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the Alberta Securities Exchange (the “ASC”) to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the previously announced acquisition of assets from 611890 Alberta Inc. (the “Acquisition”), which would ultimately allow for the resumption of trading of the Company’s common shares on the CSE. To the knowledge of the Company’s management, there are no material circumstances that could adversely affect delays in relation to which such approvals are obtained. As part of the approval process, the Company intends to circulate and execute a consent resolution by its shareholders in connection with the Acquisition.