Producing alberta mineral titles for sale













The Estate of Margaret Brassington (deceased) is offering for sale two quarter sections of freehold mineral interests, each of which is producing crude oil and generating royalties.

These interests comprise:

All mines and minerals except coal within, upon or under the Southwest Quarter of Section 5-49-1 W4M comprising 64.3 hectares (160 acres); and

All mines and minerals except coal within, upon or under the Northeast Quarter of Section 19-49-1 W4M excepting thereout any of the waters of a certain surveyed lake as shown on a plan of survey dated May 14, 1883.

For the period January 2013 through November 2020, the mineral interests have yielded lessor royalties of over $2,200,000. For the period December 2020 to July 2021 (8 production months), the mineral interests have yielded paid lessor royalties of $79,425.

Offers will be entertained until 12 Noon MDT, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Preference will be given to offers made to acquire both tracts in a single transaction. The seller reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, reject any and all offers.

For more information regarding these mineral interests and bidding procedure, please contact Jim McCormick at Mariah Minerals Ltd. by email at mariah.minerals@shaw.ca or by telephone at (403) 815-4293.