Vermilion Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2021 release date and conference call and webcast details

CALGARY, AB – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) will release its 2021 third quarter operating and condensed financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of North American markets. The unaudited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Vermilion will discuss these results in a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM MST (11:00 AM EST). To participate, call 1-866-248-8441 (Canada and US Toll Free) or 1-647-792-1240 (International and Toronto Area). A recording of the conference call will be available for replay by calling 1-888-203-1112 and using the conference ID 8475151 from November 10, 2021 at 12:00 MST to November 24, 2021 at 21:59 MST.
You may also access the webcast at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503760&tp_key=24b7778554. The webcast link, along with conference call slides, will be available on Vermilion’s website at http://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/events–presentations.cfm under Upcoming Events prior to the conference call.