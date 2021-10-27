Crescent Point Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 67 cents a share













Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on October 28. The Calgary, Alberta-based company is expected to report a 79.2% increase in revenue to C$683.4 million from C$381.3 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp is for earnings of 27 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported breakeven results per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp is C$8.63​, about 27.3% above​ its last closing price of C$6.27. ​​​Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).