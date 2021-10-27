Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in September













Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

Revenue rose 79.5% to C$78.10 million from a year ago. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 15 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.9% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 19.2% this quarter and gained 59.7% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$33.7 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$18.75. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 7 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”