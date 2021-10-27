Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in September

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 16 cents per share.
Revenue rose 79.5% to C$78.10 million from a year ago. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 15 cents. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.9% in the last three months. In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 19.2% this quarter and gained 59.7% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$33.7 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$18.75. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 7 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”