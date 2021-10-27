Suncor Energy Inc expected to post earnings of C$1.81 a share













Suncor Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on October 27. The Calgary, Alberta-based company is expected to report a 60.1% increase in revenue to C$10.338 billion from C$6.46 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Suncor Energy Inc is for earnings of 68 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 20 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 “strong buy” or “buy,” 7 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Suncor Energy Inc is C$36.5​, about 19.7% above​ its last closing price of C$29.31. ​​Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).