Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, Dividend Policy & Return of Capital Framework and Operational & Guidance Updates

Unit Cost Calculation. For the purpose of calculating unit costs, natural gas volumes have been converted to a boe using six thousand cubic feet equal to one barrel unless otherwise stated. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based upon an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51–101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Type Curves. Certain type curves disclosure presented herein represents estimates of the production decline and ultimate volumes expected to be recovered from wells over the life of the well. The type curves represent what management thinks an average well will achieve, based on methodology that is analogous to wells with similar geological features. Individual wells may be higher or lower but over a larger number of wells, management expects the average to come out to the type curve. Over time type curves can and will change based on achieving more production history on older wells or more recent completion information on newer wells. Additional details on well performance and management’s type curves are available in the presentation on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Drilling Locations. This press release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the Company’s internal reserves evaluation as prepared by a member of management who is a qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook effective October 1, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the total 63 (59.7 net) drilling locations identified herein, 21 (21.0 net) are proved locations, 11 (11.0 net) are probable locations and 31 (27.7 net) are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by the drilling of existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “guidance”, “outlook”, “anticipate”, “target”, “plan”, “continue”, “intend”, “consider”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning: Tamarack’s business strategy, objectives, strength and focus, including the Company’s five year plan and the anticipated benefits thereof; future consolidation activity and organic growth; future intentions with respect to return of capital including dividends and share buybacks; net debt reduction and debt targets; Tamarack’s intention to return free funds flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the dividend policy; the granting of any special dividends or the implementation of any share buyback program or other supplements to the base dividend; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; oil and natural gas production levels, decline rates, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow; anticipated operational results for 2021 including, but not limited to, estimated or anticipated production levels, capital expenditures and drilling plans; the Company’s revised capital program, guidance and budget for 2021 and preliminary 2022 capital program; expectations regarding commodity prices; the performance characteristics of the Company’s oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations; Tamarack’s commitment to ESG principles; the source of funding for the Company’s activities including development costs; Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof, is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free funds flow financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of Tamarack to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tamarack, including relating to: the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Tamarack’s properties; the characteristics of recently acquired assets; the successful integration of recently acquired assets into Tamarack’s operations; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow the banking facilities; the accuracy of Tamarack’s geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Tamarack’s ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Tamarack can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that Tamarack is unable to implement the dividend policy, or that dividend payments thereunder are reduced, suspended or cancelled; unforeseen difficulties in integrating of recently acquired assets into Tamarack’s operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g. operational risks in development, exploration and production; and delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures); commodity prices; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, cash generation, costs and expenses; health, safety, litigation and environmental risks; access to capital; and the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the nature of the oil and natural gas industry, drilling plans and operational activities may be delayed or modified to react to market conditions, results of past operations, regulatory approvals or availability of services causing results to be delayed. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Tamarack, which can be accessed either on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Tamarack’s five year plan, including generating sustainable long-term growth in free funds flow, dividends and share buybacks, prospective results of operations and production, weightings, operating costs, capital budget and expenditures, decline rates, profit, operating field netbacks, balance sheet strength, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow, free funds flow breakeven, net debt, net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow, year-end net debt to trailing annual adjusted funds flow, debt targets, total returns and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Tamarack’s future business operations. Tamarack disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, “adjusted funds flow”, “free funds flow”, “free funds flow breakeven”, “net production and transportation expenses”, “operating field netback”, “operating netback”, “net debt”, “net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow” and “year-end net debt to trailing annualized adjusted funds flow”, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

“Adjusted funds flow“ Adjusted funds flow is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Tamarack believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Tamarack uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating loss per share.

“Free funds flow“ (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow”) is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Tamarack’s ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

“Free funds flow breakeven” (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow breakeven”) is determined by calculating the minimum WTI price in US/bbl required to generate free funds flow equal to zero sustaining current production levels and all other variables held constant. Management believes that free funds flow breakeven provides a useful measure to establish corporate financial sustainability.

“Net debt” is calculated as bank debt plus working capital surplus or deficit, including the fair value of cross-currency swaps and excluding the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities.

“Net production and transportation expenses” Net production expenses are determined by deducting processing income primarily generated by processing third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. Under IFRS this source of funds is required to be reported as revenue. Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility, and as such third-party processing revenue is netted against production expenses. Transportation expense are an IFRS measure but are included with net production expenses for simplicity of presentation. Full details of these expenses are outlined in the Company’s MD&A.

“Operating Field Netback” equals total petroleum and natural gas sales, less royalties and net production and transportation expenses.

“Operating Netback” is calculated as total petroleum and natural gas sales, including realized gains and losses on commodity, interest rate and foreign exchange derivative contracts, less royalties and net production and transportation costs.

“Net Debt to Q4 Annualized Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated as net debt divided by the annualized adjusted funds flow for the most recently completed, or referenced, quarter.

“Year-end Net Debt to Trailing Annual Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated as estimated year-end net debt divided by the estimated adjusted funds flow for the four preceding quarters at year-end.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

