PSAC congratulates new federal cabinet appointees













CALGARY, AB – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) extends congratulations to all members of the Government of Canada’s new cabinet sworn in earlier this week. We understand that managing Canada’s economic recovery and the impacts of COVID-19 will be high on their list of priorities.

“We wish members of the new cabinet success in their portfolios, and we’re hopeful they will see the energy community a part of the solution to the country’s economic recovery,” said Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO of PSAC. “Our industry is ready to play a part in the sizeable task of helping Canada meet its climate commitments, while protecting the workers and communities who rely on the oil and gas industry for their livelihoods.”

The oil and gas industry has a critical role in Canada’s economic and social well-being. “For many decades we have made substantial investments to advance innovations for sustainable oil and gas development, including lower GHG emissions,” says Lail. “PSAC looks forward to working collaboratively with the federal government as we continue this critical work.”

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is the national trade association representing the service, supply and manufacturing sectors within the upstream petroleum industry. PSAC is Working Energy and as the voice of this sector, advocates for its members to enable the continued innovation, technological advancement and in-the-field experience they supply to energy explorers and producers in Canada and internationally, helping to increase efficiency, ensure safety and protect the environment.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Cora Palumbo

Media Relations

Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Email: media@psac.ca

Phone: 403.264.4195