Royal Dutch Shell plc third quarter 2021 interim dividend













The Hague, October 28, 2021 − The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Details relating to the third quarter 2021 interim dividend

Per ordinary share Q3 2021 RDS A Shares (US$) 0.24 RDS B Shares (US$) 0.24

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on December 6, 2021.

Per ADS Q3 2021 RDS A ADSs (US$) 0.48 RDS B ADSs (US$) 0.48

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Dividend timetable for the third quarter 2021 interim dividend

Event Date Announcement date October 28, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B November 10, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B November 11, 2021 Record date November 12, 2021 Closing of currency election date (see Note below) November 26, 2021 Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date December 6, 2021 Payment date December 20, 2021

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

Taxation – cash dividends

Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Dividend Reinvestment Programmes (“DRIP”)

The following organisations operate Dividend Reinvestment Plans (“DRIPs”) which enable RDS shareholders to elect to have their dividend payments used to purchase RDS shares of the same class as those already held by them:

Equiniti Financial Services Limited (“EFSL”), for those holding shares (a) directly on the register as certificate holder or as CREST Member and (b) via the Nominee Service;

ABN-AMRO NV (“ABN”) for Financial Intermediaries holding A shares or B shares via Euroclear Nederland;

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPM”) for holders of A and B American Depository Shares;

and

Other DRIPs may also be available from the intermediary through which investors hold their shares.

Such organisations provide their DRIPs fully on their account and not on behalf of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Interested parties should contact DRIP Offerors directly.

More information can be found at https://www.shell.com/drip

To be eligible for the next dividend, shareholders must make a valid dividend reinvestment election before the published date for the close of elections.