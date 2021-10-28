Whitecap Resources Inc. reports continued financial and operational momentum with third quarter Rresults

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “trend”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our strategy, plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position; the anticipated benefits of the Southeast Saskatchewan acquisition; our expected debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9x by year end 2021 based on strip prices; estimated $10.7 million per well costs, ability to reduce such original estimate by 5-10% and potential for further improvements with the Karr and Kakwa assets; timing to spud a 4 well pad at Karr; potential to further reduce well costs to $1.0 million per well and spud to rig release times to 4 days in Whitecap’s Lower Shaunavon program; the anticipated benefits of future CO 2 flood well designs; that operational success and corporate activities will translate to meet short and long term targets; our 2021 average production and capital spending; our 2022 average production and capital spending; our expectation to reach $1.0 billion net debt by year end 2021; our anticipation to direct 50% of 2022 discretionary funds flow to shareholders and 50% towards our balance sheet and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the expected strength in crude oil and natural gas prices in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022; and that fossil fuel energy will remain an important part of the energy transition for many years to come.

Oil and Gas Advisories

References to crude oil or natural gas production in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

“Boe” means barrel of oil equivalent based on 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Production Rates

Any references in this news release to initial production rates (Current, IP(30), IP(60), IP(180)) are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Whitecap.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from McDaniel’s reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2020 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on our prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the 50 (31.6 net) Garrington drilling locations identified herein, 4 (3.0 net) are proved locations, 2 (1.0 net) are probable locations, and 44 (27.6 net) are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that we will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which we drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Production

Crude oil

(bbls/d) NGLs

(bbls/d) Natural gas

(Mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) (1) Q3 2021 Forecast 75,900 10,100 168,000 114,000 Weyburn downtime 1,600 1,600 Southeast Saskatchewan Acquisition 1,500 32 408 1,600 Kakwa 30 day average per well 502 57 3,816 1,195 Kakwa current average per well 2,226 254 16,920 5,300 Charlie Lake IP(180) per well 587 192 2,742 1,236 Garrington IP(60) 580 34 408 682 Frobisher IP(180) per well 162 6 72 180 2021 Guidance 74,600 – 75,200 10,100 – 10,400 157,800 – 158,400 111,000 – 112,000 2022 Guidance 78,000 – 79,200 10,300 – 10,600 196,200 – 199,200 121,000 – 123,000

Note: (1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis of amounts in the above table in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in this table.

Crude oil

(Mbbl) NGLs

(Mbbl) Natural gas

(MMcf) Total

(Mboe) (1) 02/13-01 Karr Montney Well 155 18 612 275

Note: (1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis of amounts in the above table in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in this table.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures as further described herein. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or, alternatively, “GAAP”) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operation for the period ended September 30, 2021 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

“Debt to EBITDA” is calculated in accordance with the Company’s credit agreements, copies of which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

“Discretionary funds flow” represents funds flow less expenditures on PP&E and dividends. Management believes that discretionary funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business.

“Free funds flow” represents funds flow less expenditures on PP&E. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business. Previously, Whitecap also deducted dividends paid or declared in the calculation of free funds flow. The Company believes the change in presentation better allows comparison with both dividend paying and non-dividend paying peers.

“Run rate operating income” is determined by adding marketing revenue and processing & other income, deducting realized hedging losses or adding realized hedging gains and deducting tariffs, royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and marketing expenses from petroleum and natural gas revenues that are projected over the following twelve months based on forward commodity prices.

“Operating netbacks” are determined by adding marketing revenue and processing & other income, deducting realized hedging losses or adding realized hedging gains and deducting tariffs, royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and marketing expenses from petroleum and natural gas revenues. Operating netbacks are per boe measures used in operational and capital allocation decisions. Presenting operating netbacks on a per boe basis allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparative basis.

“Total payout ratio” is calculated as dividends paid or declared plus expenditures on PP&E, divided by funds flow. Management believes that total payout ratio provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s capital reinvestment and dividend policy, as a percentage of the amount of funds flow.