Whitecap Resources Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Whitecap Resources Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.37​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

Revenue rose 194% to C$618.93 million from a year ago. Whitecap Resources Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.37​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 3.7% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates Whitecap Resources Inc shares had risen by 8.3% this quarter and gained 56.2% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.51 billion. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Whitecap Resources Inc is C$10.25. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 “strong buy” or “buy,” 1 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”