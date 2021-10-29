Canada’s weekly rig count down 6 to 166













Canada averaged 166 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 31% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 20% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

