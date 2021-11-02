Di-Corp to sponsor Nov. 17 CPRS Calgary webinar on ESG and the Canadian energy sector













The rise of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting has been meteoric over the past five years. ESG is the latest evolution of an old concept that asks companies to consider how they affect people and the planet, as well as their own profitability.

Energy executives, oilfield service providers, and public relations professionals all recognize the critical importance of proving to citizens, governments, and other stakeholder groups how our organizations are contributing to society and not just to management or shareholders.

In this CPRS Calgary session, join Marla Orenstein, Director of the Canada West Foundation’s Natural Resource Centre, as she outlines key findings from a new research report on ESG and the Canadian energy sector (oil and gas, pipelines, renewable energy, and electric utilities).

When: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m. -1:15 p.m. MST

Where: Online

Cost: CPRS Members $10, Non-Members $25, Students $5

Click Here to Register or visit www.cprscalgary.com

You will learn:

What ESG is and why it is relevant to different groups including companies, investors, NGOs, governments, and the general public;

How Canada’s energy sector has been responding to the rise of ESG reporting pressures;

How ESG reporting can affect brand and reputation; and

Whether ESG can create a meaningful difference in climate, environmental or social outcomes, or whether it focuses on relatively trivial issues and misses the larger picture.

Presenter:

Marla Orenstein is Director of the Natural Resources Centre at the Canada West Foundation, a public policy think tank. She spends most of her time looking at how Canadian business can prosper as the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy, and the policy and regulatory contexts that support or hamper development, commercialization, and success. Marla is also President of the International Association for Impact Assessment and a Fellow of the Energy Futures Lab.

Net proceeds from this event support PR and Communications students at Mount Royal University and the University of Calgary through the CPRS Calgary Legacy Scholarship and the Susan Francis Prize administered by the CPRS Foundation https://cprsfoundation.ca/.