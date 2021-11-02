Obsidian Energy announces up to $22.5 million equity issue













Proceeds to pay for acquisition of 45 percent partnership interest in Peace River Oil Partnership

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to announce it has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with a “best efforts” marketed equity offering of subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts“) for minimum gross proceeds of $12.5 million and maximum gross proceeds of $22.5 million (the “Offering“), in connection with its previously announced purchase and sale agreement to acquire the remaining 45 percent partnership interest in Peace River Oil Partnership (the “Acquisition“). Final pricing of the Subscription Receipts offered under the Offering (the “Offering Price“) and the determination of the number of Subscription Receipts to be sold pursuant to the Offering will be determined in the context of the market prior to the filing of the amended and restated short form prospectus in respect of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of agents (the “Agents“) and is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to repay and permanently reduce on a pro rata basis the non-revolving term loan of the Company’s credit facility and its outstanding senior notes. Funds will subsequently be redrawn from the revolving term loan of the credit facility and loaned to the wholly-owned entity of Obsidian Energy to fund the Acquisition.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option“) to offer and sell that numbers of additional Subscription Receipts as is equal to 15 percent of the aggregate number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering on the same terms and conditions as the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable at any time for a period of 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be offered in all Canadian provinces, excluding Québec, by way of a short form prospectus and in the United States on a private placement basis to a limited number of “accredited investors” pursuant to the registration exemptions provided by Rule ‎‎506(b) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“).

The gross proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Offering will be held in escrow pending the completion of the Acquisition. If all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition are satisfied or waived (other than funding the portion of the purchase price therefor to be financed with the net proceeds of the Offering) and Obsidian Energy has confirmed the same to the Agents before 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 31, 2021, the net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be released from escrow to Obsidian Energy, and each Subscription Receipt will automatically be exchanged for one Common Share for no additional consideration and without any action on the part of the holder. If: (i) the Acquisition is not completed at or before 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 31, 2021; (ii) the Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms; or (iii) the Company advises the Agents or formally announces to the public by way of a news release or otherwise that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition then the purchase price for the Subscription Receipts will be returned pro rata to subscribers, together with a pro rata portion of interest earned on the escrowed funds. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be ‎completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close during the week of November 15, 2021.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Subscription Receipts and underlying Common Shares, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities described herein may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Obsidian Energy in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.