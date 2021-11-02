Parex Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share – Earnings Preview













Parex Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. The Calgary, Alberta-based company is expected to report a 105.1% increase in revenue to $275.2 million from $134.18 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Parex Resources Inc is for earnings of 79 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 20 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Parex Resources Inc is C$34​, about 27.6% above​ its last closing price of C$24.60. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars).