Surge Energy Inc. announces closing of $58 million Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition; upward revision to 2022 guidance

CALGARY, AB – Surge Energy Inc. (“Surge” or the “Company”) (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Fire Sky Energy Inc. (“Fire Sky”) pursuant to an amalgamation (the “Transaction”) under the provisions of The Business Corporations Act (Saskatchewan).
FIRE SKY ACQUISITION CLOSED
Surge has been advised by Fire Sky that the amalgamation was approved by 97.6% of the Fire Sky Shares voted at the special meeting of Fire Sky shareholders to approve the Transaction, held on October 27, 2021.
The purchase price payable by Surge under the Transaction was $58 million, comprised of: 1) the issuance of approximately 11.2 million Surge common shares; and 2) the assumption of approximately $3.0 million of Fire Sky net debt1, inclusive of transaction costs.
CORPORATE OUTLOOK; UPWARD REVISISION TO PRELIMINARY 2022 GUIDANCE
Surge anticipates significant free cash flow1 generation (at current strip pricing) in 2022, through consistent and disciplined development of its high quality, conventional crude oil asset base, including Surge’s premier Sparky play in Alberta, complemented by its high operating netback1, light oil Southeast Saskatchewan assets.
Following the completion by Surge and Fire Sky of their respective drilling programs to date in 2021, Surge anticipates achieving its previously announced guidance for the Company’s 2021 exit production rate of 21,500 boepd.
Surge confirms the Company’s upwardly revised financial and operational guidance for 2022, as detailed below:
|
Guidance
|
@ US $75 WTI*
|
@ US $80 WTI*
|
@ US $85 WTI*
|
Exit 2021 production
|
21,500 boepd (86% liquids)
|
Average 2022 production
|
21,500 boepd (86% liquids)
|
2022 Exploration and Development Capital Expenditures
|
$120 million
|
2022 Adjusted funds flow1 ($MM)
|
$270
|
$295
|
$315
|
2022 Adjusted funds flow per share1
|
$3.23
|
$3.53
|
$3.77
|
2022 Cash flow from operating activities ($MM)
|
$255
|
$280
|
$300
|
2022 Free cash flow ($MM)
|
$135
|
$160
|
$180
|
2022 Free cash flow per share
|
$1.62
|
$1.92
|
$2.16
|
2022 All-in payout ratio1
|
47%
|
43%
|
40%
|
2022 Exit Net debt to annualized Q4/22 adjusted funds flow1
|
0.6x
|
0.5x
|
0.4x
|
*All additional pricing assumptions (WCS: US$13.50, EDM US$5.00), Fx of $0.80 and AECO of $2.50 per mcf) remain constant. Adjusted funds flow and cash flow from operating activities assume $nil change in non-cash working capital.
Following the completion of the Transaction, Surge has the following operational indicia and financial attributes:
- Over 2.6 billion barrels of net combined, internally estimated, conventional OOIP2 – with a recovery factor to date of 6 percent;
- Combined proven plus probable year end 2020 reserves of over 100 million boe (86 percent liquids), generating a 13 year reserve life index;
- Exit 2021 production forecast of 21,500 boepd (86 percent liquids weighted);
- Estimated base corporate decline of 26 percent;
- A development drilling inventory of over 975 net locations (internally estimated)3; providing a development drilling inventory of more than 13 years;
- Production efficiencies2 of ~$15,600 per boepd (IP 180);
- Shares outstanding (basic): 83.4 million; and
- An estimated exit 2022 net debt to annualized Q4/22 adjusted funds flow of approximately 0.6 times at US$75 WTI.
ADVISORS
National Bank Financial Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor, and ATB Capital Markets and Scotiabank acted as strategic advisors, to Surge with respect to the Transaction. McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal advisor to Surge with respect to the Transaction.
Peters & Co. Ltd. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Fire Sky. TingleMerrett LLP acted as legal advisor to Fire Sky with respect to the Transaction.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking-statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the opinions and beliefs of management. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning management’s expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the Transaction and the transaction metrics related thereto; Surge’s revised guidance for the remainder of 2021 and preliminary guidance for 2022; and management’s beliefs and expectations regarding its OOIP, drilling inventory, decline rates; exit 2021 production; and estimated 2022 exit net debt
The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Surge, including expectations and assumptions the performance of existing wells and success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated expenses, cash flow, and capital expenditures; the application of regulatory and royalty regimes; prevailing commodity prices and economic conditions; development and completion activities; the performance of new wells; the successful implementation of waterflood programs; the availability of and performance of facilities and pipelines; the geological characteristics of Surge’s properties; the successful application of drilling, completion, and seismic technology; the determination of decommissioning liabilities; prevailing weather conditions; exchange rates; licensing requirements; the impact of completed facilities on operating costs; the availability and costs of capital, labour, and services; and the creditworthiness of industry partners.
Although Surge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Surge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the condition of the global economy, including trade, public health (including the impact of COVID-19) and other geopolitical risks; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration, and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks); commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and constraint in the availability of services, adverse weather or break-up conditions; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; and failure to obtain the continued support of the lenders under Surge’s bank line. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Surge’s AIF dated March 9, 2021 and in Surge’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Surge undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.