Tourmaline Oil Corp expected to post earnings of C$2.20 a share – Earnings Preview













Tourmaline Oil Corp is expected to to report results on November 3. Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Tourmaline Oil Corp is for earnings of 95 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 2 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Tourmaline Oil Corp is C$60​, about 24% above​ its last closing price of C$45.59. ​​​Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).