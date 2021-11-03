Conocophillips reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Conocophillips reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.77​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of twenty two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.51 per share. Revenue rose 165.2% to $11.62 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $10.88 billion. Conocophillips’s reported EPS for the quarter was $1.78​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.5% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Conocophillips shares had risen by 7.8% this quarter and gained 82.6% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of $2.38 billion. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Conocophillips is $86.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 27 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated November 3 at 11:27 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.