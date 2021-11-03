Gibson Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Gibson Energy Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 24 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September.

The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue rose 32.5% to C$1.81 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.87 billion. Gibson Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 24 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 5.2% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates. Gibson Energy Inc shares had risen by 4.3% this quarter and gained 17.9% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$36 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Gibson Energy Inc is C$25.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 “strong buy” or “buy,” 9 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”