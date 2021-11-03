Gibson Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary

Gibson Energy Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share for the quarter ended in September.
The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue rose 32.5% to C$1.81 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.87 billion. Gibson Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 24 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 5.2% in the last three months. In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates. Gibson Energy Inc shares had risen by 4.3% this quarter and gained 17.9% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$36 million.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Gibson Energy Inc is C$25.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 “strong buy” or “buy,” 9 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”