Keyera Corp. announces 2021 third quarter results

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA” 1 ) was $214 million , compared to $196 million in Q3 2020. The increase was mostly due to stronger margin contributions from the Gathering and Processing segment as industry activity continued to pick-up. Results were impacted by $25 million in realized hedging losses on product inventory. These losses are expected to be more than offset by physical sales in the next two quarters.

Third Quarter Business Segment Highlights

The Gathering and Processing (“G&P”) segment delivered realized margin 3 of $76 million compared to $49 million in the same quarter last year. The continued recovery in drilling activity is driving higher plant volumes, including at the Pipestone gas plant, which saw 93% utilization, up from 84% in the previous quarter. Overall G & P processing volumes were up 28% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Realized margins 3 include an approximate $5 million impact from a 10-day planned maintenance outage at the Wapiti gas plant, and an approximate $3-million impact from reduced ethane sales volumes from the Rimbey gas plant because of a scheduled third-party maintenance outage. Due to an expected increase in customer demand, the planned suspension of the Nordegg gas plant in 2022 has been cancelled to allow for the processing of increasing volumes in the Southern plants capture area. With the cancellation of the Nordegg suspension, the G & P optimization program in the South region is now complete. The program is delivering increased plant utilization, resulting in approximately $15 million of ongoing annualized cost savings to be fully realized in 2022. The program also reduced absolute corporate emissions by 12% for operated facilities in 2021 relative to 2019.

2021 Guidance Update

Keyera is raising its 2021 realized margin 3 guidance range for the Marketing segment to $300 million to $320 million , exceeding the previous range of $260 million to $290 million . The increase in the guidance range is being driven by robust propane demand and higher margins from the sale of butane given the strength of butane pricing.

2022 Guidance

Growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $520 million and $560 million excluding capitalized interest, with approximately $450 million of these expenditures related to the continued construction and completion of the KAPS pipeline project.

Upcoming planned turnarounds and outages:

Asset Duration Timing Simonette Gas Plant turnaround 2 weeks Q2 2022 Wapiti Gas Plant outage 1 week Q2 2022 Nordegg Gas Plant turnaround 2 weeks Q2 2022 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 2 outage 1 week Q2 2022 Pipestone Gas Plant outage 1 week Q3 2022 Alberta EnviroFuels turnaround 6 weeks Q3 2022 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 outage 1 week Q3 2022

Major Project Updates

Construction on the KAPS pipeline project continued through the third quarter with mainline construction progressing steadily. The project remains on time and on budget and is scheduled for start-up in early 2023.

1 Keyera uses certain “Non-GAAP Measures” such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio and return on invested capital. See sections of the MD&A titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, “Dividends: Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow” and “EBITDA” for further details. 2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company’s credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes.

3 Realized margin is not a standard measure under GAAP and excludes the effect of $2 million in non-cash losses from commodity-related risk management contracts. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the MD&A.

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings 69,800 33,436 234,220 136,807 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.32 0.15 1.06 0.62 Cash flow from operating activities 106,376 95,396 486,876 571,727 Funds from operations1 168,762 190,910 531,173 654,624 Distributable cash flow1 149,252 174,859 461,943 585,547 Per share ($/share) 1 0.68 0.79 2.09 2.66 Dividends declared 106,091 106,091 318,273 317,394 Per share ($/share) 0.48 0.48 1.44 1.44 Payout ratio %1 71% 61% 69% 54% Adjusted EBITDA2 213,578 196,163 662,109 705,437 Gathering and Processing Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,471 1,145 1,441 1,247 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,246 953 1,219 1,027 Liquids Infrastructure Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 110 134 136 147 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 69 72 77 73 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 14 13 14 13 Marketing Inventory value 334,857 144,270 334,857 144,270 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 149,500 139,900 156,000 148,500 Acquisitions — — 11,165 1,630 Growth capital expenditures 136,290 149,353 264,467 487,049 Maintenance capital expenditures 8,060 3,806 33,882 18,227 Total capital expenditures 144,350 153,159 309,514 506,906 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

– basic and diluted 221,023 221,023 221,023 220,247 As at September 30, 2021 2020 Long-term debt5 3,288,697 2,959,151 Credit facility 70,000 110,000 Working capital surplus6 (147,058) (106,046) Net debt 3,211,639 2,963,105 Common shares outstanding – end of period 221,023 221,023

Notes: 1 Payout ratio is defined as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. Payout ratio, funds from operations, and distributable cash flow are not standard measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). See the section titled, “Dividends: Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow”, for a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most closely related GAAP measure. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment expenses, unrealized gains/losses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not standard measures under GAAP. See section of the MD&A titled “EBITDA” for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most closely related GAAP measure. 3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera’s share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities. 4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities. 5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera’s hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera’s rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera’s covenant test calculations related to the company’s credit facility and senior note agreements. 6 Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

CEO’s Message to Shareholders

The actions we’ve been taking to increase our competitiveness, against the backdrop of higher commodity prices and a more favourable industry outlook, are setting us up for a strong finish to the year.

In the Gathering and Processing segment we are positioned to capture upside as the industry continues to recover. During the quarter, our Pipestone plant hit record throughput, and at Wapiti, volumes quickly regained momentum after a planned outage in July. Optimization measures in the south region took costs out of the system and redirected gas volumes to our most efficient plants. We are now seeing higher utilization as a result of plant consolidation, which is driving lower per unit operating costs and higher per unit margins. This improves our ability to retain and attract new customer volumes. With the optimization program now complete, we can better align our future investments to drive further efficiencies, including emissions reduction initiatives.

The Liquids Infrastructure segment continues to deliver long-term contracted cash flows. Our fractionation, cavern storage and condensate services remain in high demand. Utilization rates for our two fractionation units at KFS ran reliably at full name-plate capacity throughout the quarter and demand is expected to remain robust. In July, we successfully re-contracted condensate storage and transportation services with major oil sands producers, which increased both the duration and the volumes under contract. Our future growth capital investment will be weighted towards this segment, where projects have higher barriers to entry, higher cash flow stability, and tend to generate higher rates of return.

The KAPS pipeline project is well underway and will provide a critical link that integrates and enhances our entire value chain and unlocks further growth investment opportunities. Once complete, producers will benefit from a much-needed competitive alternative for transporting natural gas liquids to our hub in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, then onward to access the highest-value end markets.

The KAPS project positions our company well for the future, as it stands to capture volumes from growing Montney and Duvernay formation production. Positive catalysts driving this production growth include:

Expanding export capacity for Canadian natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil;

Increasing in-basin demand as gas replaces coal as a fuel source for electricity generation;

The start-up of the LNG Canada project in 2025; and

Growth of the petrochemical industry in Western Canada , including an exciting recent net-zero ethylene project announcement.

We are raising our guidance for the Marketing segment. We now expect to deliver between $300 million to $320 million in realized margin for 2021 as we continue to benefit from our disciplined risk management program, which locks in these cash flows.

We issued our 2020 ESG Performance Summary in the third quarter, providing a detailed progress report on our ESG priorities. ESG highlights from 2020 include a 15% year-over-year reduction in our total absolute direct and indirect emissions, a 15% increase in carbon sequestered from our operations, and the development of a diversity and inclusion framework. In the coming weeks we will release our first Climate Report, which will include emissions reduction targets, and other disclosures that align with the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

With more tailwinds than we’ve seen in quite some time, we’re feeling encouraged and optimistic about the future. The hard work we’ve done during the downturn set us up to benefit from the industry recovery. Our balance sheet remains strong, and our customers have never been in better shape.

On behalf of Keyera’s board of directors and management team, I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Keyera Corp.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Keyera will be conducting a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Callers may participate by dialing 888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A recording of the call will be available for replay until 10:00 p.m. Mountain Time (12:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on November 17, 2021 by dialing 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering pass code 724498.

Internet users can listen to the call live on Keyera’s website at www.keyera.com/news/events . Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.