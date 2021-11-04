Paramount Resources Ltd. announces third quarter 2021 results, updated 2021 guidance, 2022 capital budget and guidance and increased dividend

Q3 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Sales volumes averaged 82,150 Boe/d (45 percent liquids) in the third quarter of 2021. Karr sales volumes averaged 39,878 Boe/d (52 percent liquids), in line with expectations. Wapiti sales volumes averaged 14,651 Boe/d (62 percent liquids), approximately 4,000 Boe/d higher than in the second quarter despite a 10-day scheduled plant outage. This 38 percent increase in production was mainly the result of new production from the seven well 6-4 pad that was brought onstream in July. Early production rates at the two-well Willesden Green 4-7 pad brought onstream in July are extremely encouraging. Despite being restricted by facility constraints, average gross peak 30-day production per well was 1,498 Boe/d (3.3 MMcf/d of shale gas and 948 Bbl/d of NGLs) with an average CGR of 287 Bbl/MMcf. (3)

Cash from operating activities was $97.0 million in the third quarter. Adjusted funds flow was $148.4 million or $1.12 per basic share. (4) Free cash flow was $72.6 million .

in the third quarter. Adjusted funds flow was or per basic share. Free cash flow was . Third quarter capital spending totaled $68.9 million and was focused on drilling and completion activities at Karr, Wapiti and the Willesden Green Duvernay. Preliminary all-in lease construction, drilling, completion, equip and tie-in (collectively “DCET”) costs at the five-well Karr 5-16 East pad that was brought on production in late October 2021 averaged $6.3 million per well, approximately 15 percent lower than average DCET costs at the 5-16 West pad that was brought onstream in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to achieve lower costs in its Karr and Wapiti drilling and completion programs despite emerging industry cost inflation by utilizing its wholly-owned Fox Drilling rigs and crews and securing fixed rates with certain service providers.

and was focused on drilling and completion activities at Karr, Wapiti and the Willesden Green Duvernay. Per unit operating costs continue to decrease and averaged $11.02 /Boe in the third quarter of 2021, down from $11.23 /Boe in the second quarter and $11.63 /Boe in the first quarter. Karr operating costs averaged $9.03 /Boe in the third quarter of 2021.

/Boe in the third quarter of 2021, down from /Boe in the second quarter and /Boe in the first quarter. Karr operating costs averaged /Boe in the third quarter of 2021. Abandonment and reclamation expenditures in the third quarter totaled $6.9 million , net of $0.9 million in funding under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP”).

, net of in funding under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP”). The Company implemented a regular monthly dividend in July and repurchased 197,500 Common Shares under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in the third quarter at an average price of $13.66 per share.

per share. Paramount closed the sale of its non-operated Birch asset for proceeds of approximately $85 million .

. The carrying value of the Company’s investments in securities at September 30, 2021 was approximately $300 million , approximately $75 million higher on a quarter over quarter basis.

___________________________________ (1) “Free cash flow” is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the Advisories section. See the “2022 Budget and Guidance” section for a description of the assumptions upon which the free cash flow forecast is based. (2) In this press release, “liquids” refers to NGLs (including condensate) and oil combined, “natural gas” refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined, “condensate and oil” refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil and tight oil combined and “other NGLs” refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. See the Product Type Information section for a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, tight oil and light and medium crude oil. See also “Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions” in the Advisories section. (3) Production measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are lower by approximately 4% and liquids sales volumes are lower by approximately 9% due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes stated are over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. CGR means condensate to gas ratio and is calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes. See “Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions” in the Advisories section. (4) “Adjusted funds flow” is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the Advisories section.

UPDATED 2021 GUIDANCE

Paramount expects fourth quarter sales volumes to range between 85,000 Boe/d and 86,500 Boe/d (45 percent liquids). As a result, full year 2021 sales volumes are expected to average approximately 82,000 Boe/d (44 percent liquids), achieving the high end of the previous guidance range of 80,000 Boe/d to 82,000 Boe/d, 1,000 Boe/d higher than the mid-point.

The Company has added approximately $15 million of capital expenditures in the second half of 2021, which include additional activities at Wapiti to accelerate the achievement of targeted plateau production of 30,000 Boe/d into 2023 and further debottlenecking initiatives at Karr. Full year 2021 capital spending is now expected to be between $285 and $295 million .

of capital expenditures in the second half of 2021, which include additional activities at Wapiti to accelerate the achievement of targeted plateau production of 30,000 Boe/d into 2023 and further debottlenecking initiatives at Karr. Full year 2021 capital spending is now expected to be between and . Paramount is forecasting 2021 free cash flow of approximately $215 million , an increase of $30 million from previous guidance. The increase reflects year-to-date actual results, updated sales volumes guidance and revised commodity price and other assumptions for the fourth quarter of 2021. (1)

, an increase of from previous guidance. The increase reflects year-to-date actual results, updated sales volumes guidance and revised commodity price and other assumptions for the fourth quarter of 2021. Year-end net debt to adjusted funds flow is forecast to be approximately 0.8x, below the Company’s previously targeted range of 1.0x to 2.0x.(2)

_______________________________ (1) The stated forecast is based on the following assumptions for 2021: (i) the midpoint of forecast capital spending and production, (ii) $25 million in net abandonment and reclamation costs, (iii) realized pricing of $47.55/Boe (US$67.63/Bbl WTI, US$3.94/MMBtu NYMEX, $3.59/GJ AECO), (iv) royalties of $4.60/Boe, (v) operating costs of $11.15/Boe and (vi) transportation and processing costs of $4.00/Boe. (2) “Net debt” and “Net debt to adjusted funds flow” are Non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the Advisories section. The forecast of year end net debt to adjusted funds flow assumes the payment of a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per Common Share commencing in November 2021 and the conversion of the Company’s $35 million of convertible debentures into Common Shares in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 BUDGET AND GUIDANCE

The Company’s 2022 capital budget is expected to range between $500 million and $540 million, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, an increase of $165 million at midpoint from preliminary guidance. The budget includes the acceleration of approximately $70 million in activities at Wapiti, $60 million to advance a number of high return opportunities in the Kaybob and Central Alberta & Other Regions and additional growth capital that will primarily benefit 2023 production. Paramount remains committed to prudently managing its capital resources and has the flexibility to adjust its capital expenditure plans depending on commodity prices and other factors.

Annual average sales volumes in 2022 are now expected to be between 90,000 Boe/d and 94,000 Boe/d (46 percent liquids), an increase of 6,000 Boe/d from previous preliminary guidance.

First half 2022 sales volumes are expected to average between 81,000 Boe/d and 85,000 Boe/d (44 percent liquids) after accounting for a planned 16-day full field outage at Karr for turnaround activities at third-party midstream facilities.

Second half 2022 sales volumes are expected to average between 99,000 Boe/d and 103,000 Boe/d (47 percent liquids) as numerous wells are brought onstream related to capital activities initiated earlier in 2022.

Paramount is forecasting approximately $455 million of free cash flow in 2022, $135 million higher than the Company’s prior preliminary guidance.(1)

The 2022 capital budget is broken down as follows at midpoint:

$290 million of sustaining capital and maintenance activities;

of sustaining capital and maintenance activities; $160 million of growth capital associated with production benefits in 2022; and

of growth capital associated with production benefits in 2022; and $70 million of growth capital associated with production benefits largely in 2023.

The breakdown by region is as follows at midpoint:

Grande Prairie − $365 million ;

− ; Kaybob − $130 million ;

; Central Alberta & Other − $10 million ; and

& Other − ; and Corporate − $15 million

The Company has budgeted approximately $41 million for abandonment and reclamation activities in 2022. Approximately $8 million is to be funded directly through the ASRP, resulting in approximately $33 million net to Paramount. The majority of these funds will be directed to the Zama area.

______________________ (1) The stated free cash flow forecast is based on the following assumptions for 2022: (i) the midpoint of forecast capital spending and production, (ii) $33 million in net abandonment and reclamation costs, (iii) realized pricing of $53.70/Boe (US$74.44/Bbl WTI, US$4.35/MMBtu NYMEX, $3.95/GJ AECO), (iv) royalties of $6.65/Boe, (v) operating costs of $11.00/Boe and (vi) transportation and processing costs of $3.85/Boe.

FREE CASH FLOW PRIORITIES

Paramount’s free cash flow priorities continue to be (i) the achievement of targeted leverage levels, (ii) shareholder returns and (iii) incremental growth.

With strong 2021 performance and commodity prices, the Company expects year-end 2021 net debt to adjusted funds flow will be approximately 0.8x, below the previously targeted range of 1.0x to 2.0x.

The Company is reducing its targeted long-term leverage level to approximately $300 million in net debt. This target is expected to be achieved in the third quarter of 2022, implying a net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted funds flow ratio of less than 0.5x at the end of that quarter. (1)

in net debt. This target is expected to be achieved in the third quarter of 2022, implying a net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted funds flow ratio of less than 0.5x at the end of that quarter. Paramount implemented a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share in July 2021 and is tripling its monthly dividend beginning in November 2021 to $0.06 per share, implying a 10 percent payout ratio for 2022 and a 3.5 percent current dividend yield. (2)

per share in and is tripling its monthly dividend beginning in to per share, implying a 10 percent payout ratio for 2022 and a 3.5 percent current dividend yield. Remaining 2022 free cash flow will be available to: further augment shareholder returns through increases in the regular monthly dividend, special dividends or opportunistic repurchases of Common Shares under the NCIB; and reinvest in incremental organic growth or strategic acquisitions.



Paramount has hedged approximately 23 percent of its 2022 midpoint forecast production to provide greater free cash flow certainty. With these hedges, the Company’s 2022 capital program, targeted net debt reduction and $0.06 per share regular monthly dividend would remain fully funded down to an annual average WTI price in 2022 of approximately US$52.50/Bbl with no changes to the Company’s natural gas pricing assumptions.

PRELIMINARY 2023 GUIDANCE

Based on preliminary planning and current market conditions, Paramount anticipates 2023 capital spending, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, to range between $475 million and $525 million, broken down as follows at midpoint:

$330 million of sustaining capital and maintenance activities; and

of sustaining capital and maintenance activities; and $170 million of growth capital.

The breakdown by region is as follows at midpoint:

Grande Prairie − $295 million ;

− ; Kaybob − $170 million ;

; Central Alberta & Other − $25 million ; and

& Other − ; and Corporate − $10 million .

______________________________ (1) The forecasted timing of achieving the targeted net debt level and net debt to adjusted funds flow assumes the payment of a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per Common Share commencing in November 2021 and the conversion of the Company’s $35 million of convertible debentures into Common Shares in the fourth quarter of 2021. (2) Payout ratio is calculated as total annual dividends assuming a $0.06 per Common Share regular monthly dividend divided by forecast 2022 midpoint adjusted funds flow.

A capital program in this range would be expected to result in 2023 annual average sales volumes of between 97,500 Boe/d and 102,500 Boe/d (48 percent liquids) and free cash flow of approximately $450 million.(1)

FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK

To highlight Paramount’s free cash flow and production growth potential, the Company is providing an initial five-year outlook through to the end of 2026. At current strip prices and subject to change as conditions evolve, the Company anticipates:

annual capital spending, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, of approximately $500 million ;

; a compound annual production growth rate of approximately 5 percent; and

cumulative free cash flow of over $2.7 billion .(2)

Paramount had total tax pools of approximately $4.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, including approximately $3.5 billion of immediately deductible non-capital loss and SR&ED pools. At current strip prices, the Company does not expect to pay Canadian income taxes within the next five years.

INCREASED DIVIDEND

Paramount’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company’s regular monthly dividend from $0.02 to $0.06 per Common Share. The first increased dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021. The dividend will be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

REDEMPTION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

The Company has delivered notices to redeem all $35 million of its 7.5% senior unsecured convertible debentures, effective December 3, 2021. It is expected that all holders will exercise their right to convert their debentures into Common Shares prior to the redemption date, resulting in approximately 5.3 million Common Shares being issued.

_____________________________________ (1) The free cash flow estimate is based on the following assumptions for 2023: (i) the midpoint of expected capital spending and production, (ii) $40 million in abandonment and reclamation costs, (iii) realized pricing of $48.55/Boe (US$67.39/Bbl WTI, US$3.56/MMBtu NYMEX, $3.28/GJ AECO), (iv) royalties of $5.95/Boe, (v) operating costs of $10.50/Boe and (vi) transportation and processing costs of $3.70/Boe. (2) The stated anticipated cumulative free cash flow is based on the following assumptions: (i) the stated annual capital expenditures and compound annual production growth; (ii) approximately $40 million in average annual abandonment and reclamation costs, (iii) strip commodity prices and foreign exchange rates as at October 22, 2021, and (iv) internal management estimates of future royalties, operating costs and transportation and processing costs.

HEDGING

The Company’s current hedging position is summarized below.

Type (1) Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Average Price (2) Oil – WTI Swaps (Sale) (Bbl/d) Financial 10,000 – – – – US$45.82/Bbl Oil – WTI Swaps (Sale) (Bbl/d) Financial – 3,500 3,500 3,500 3,500 US$75.79/Bbl Oil – WTI Swaps (Sale) (Bbl/d) Financial 6,000 – – – – CDN$88.45/Bbl Oil – WTI Swaps (Sale) (Bbl/d) Financial – 9,500 – – – CDN$87.90/Bbl Oil – WTI Swaps (Sale) (Bbl/d) Financial – – 3,500 3,500 3,500 CDN$91.38/Bbl Oil – WTI Costless Collars (Bbl/d) Financial – 7,000 7,000 7,000 7,000 CDN$82.50/Bbl (Floor) CDN$100.47/Bbl (Ceiling) Condensate – Basis (Sale) (Bbl/d) Physical 855 2,098 – – – WTI + US$3.13/Bbl Gas – NYMEX Swaps (Sale) (MMbtu/d) Financial 110,000 – – – – US$3.37/MMbtu Gas – NYMEX Swaps (Sale) (MMbtu/d) Financial – 40,000 – – – US$4.15/MMbtu Gas – AECO fixed price (GJ/d) Physical 116,848 – – – – CDN$3.16/GJ Gas – AECO fixed price (GJ/d) Physical – 40,000 – – – CDN$4.06/GJ Gas – AECO fixed price (GJ/d) Physical – – 30,000 30,000 10,109 CDN$3.54/GJ

(1) Financial, refers to financial commodity contracts. Physical, refers to fixed-priced and basis physical contracts. (2) Average price is calculated using a weighted average of notional volumes and prices.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION

Grande Prairie Region sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:(1)

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 148.0 134.3 10 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 26,648 24,090 11 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 3,274 2,874 14 Total (Boe/d) 54,586 49,345 11 % liquids 55% 55% Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) % Change in $

millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 275.8 54.92 217.7 48.47 27 Royalties (20.5) (4.08) (15.3) (3.40) 34 Operating expense (52.6) (10.47) (48.8) (10.88) 8 Transportation and NGLs processing (22.5) (4.48) (21.4) (4.76) 5 180.2 35.89 132.2 29.43 36

______________________________________ (1) “Netback” is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the Advisories section.

KARR AREA

Karr sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 114.4 107.6 6 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 18,328 18,458 (1) Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 2,477 2,281 9 Total (Boe/d) 39,878 38,679 3 % liquids 52% 54% Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) % Change in $

millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 195.3 53.23 168.0 47.72 16 Royalties (17.1) (4.66) (13.1) (3.72) 31 Operating expense (33.1) (9.03) (33.1) (9.40) – Transportation and NGLs processing (15.7) (4.27) (16.0) (4.52) (2) 129.4 35.27 105.8 30.08 22

Third quarter sales volumes at Karr averaged 39,878 Boe/d (52 percent liquids) compared to 38,679 Boe/d (54 percent liquids) in the second quarter. Plateau production of approximately 40,000 Boe/d that was first achieved in March has been sustained through efficient and reliable operations, continued strong performance from the six-well 3-10 pad that first produced in February and new well production from the five-well 7-18 pad that came onstream in late-July. The Company continues to seek efficiencies in its operations while maintaining its focus on safety, asset integrity, reliability and environmental performance.

The 7-18 pad has outperformed internal type well projections, averaging gross peak 30-day production per well of 2,137 Boe/d (6.4 MMcf/d of shale gas and 1,076 Bbl/d of NGLs) with an average CGR of 169 Bbl/MMcf.(1) The Company projects that this pad will achieve payout approximately five months after coming onstream.

While remaining sharply focused on maintaining well performance, Paramount continues to realize lower than historical DCET costs despite experiencing certain inflationary pressures. Preliminary DCET costs at the five-well Karr 5-16 East pad that was brought on production in late-October 2021 averaged $6.3 million per well, approximately 15 percent lower than average DCET costs of the 5-16 West pad that was brought onstream in the fourth quarter of 2020. Drilling operations are ongoing at the twelve-well 16-17 pad and the Company expects that seven of the twelve wells will be drilled by year-end. The 16-17 pad was initially planned as a ten well pad, but two additional wells were added prior to the commencement of drilling.

Karr unit operating costs trended lower in the third quarter as a result of higher production volumes and the Company’s continued focus on capturing efficiencies and streamlining operations. Paramount achieved operating costs at Karr of $9.03/Boe in the third quarter of 2021, lower than targeted operating costs of $10.00/Boe at plateau production of approximately 40,000 Boe/d. The Company also achieved a record netback of $35.27/Boe at Karr in the third quarter.

In 2022, Paramount plans to maintain plateau production at Karr of 40,000 Boe/d by drilling 14 Montney wells and bringing onstream 16 wells, consistent with the Company’s expectation that a total of 12 to 16 new wells per year are needed to maintain plateau production. The twelve-well 16-17 pad is currently being drilled and will be brought on production in two phases, with the first seven wells scheduled to come onstream in the second quarter of 2022 and the remaining five wells to come onstream in the second half of the year. Drilling of the four-well 1-2 North pad is scheduled to commence in the second quarter and the Company plans to bring all four wells onstream in late-2022. The Company also plans to bring onstream additional gas lift compression in the year to support liquids production as well as build out certain infrastructure to debottleneck future production.

___________________________________ (1) Production measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are lower by approximately 6% and liquids sales volumes are lower by approximately 6% due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes stated are over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. CGR means condensate to gas ratio and is calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes. See “Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions” in the Advisories section.

WAPITI AREA

Wapiti sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 33.3 26.4 26 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 8,310 5,629 48 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 790 582 36 Total (Boe/d) 14,651 10,604 38 % liquids 62% 59% Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) % Change in $

millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 80.4 59.62 49.6 51.41 62 Royalties (3.4) (2.49) (2.1) (2.24) 62 Operating expense (19.2) (14.25) (15.4) (16.00) 25 Transportation and NGLs processing (6.9) (5.09) (5.5) (5.65) 25 50.9 37.79 26.6 27.52 91

Third quarter sales volumes at Wapiti averaged 14,651 Boe/d (62 percent liquids) compared to 10,604 Boe/d (59 percent liquids) in the second quarter due to new well production from the seven-well 6-4 pad that was brought onstream in July. Gross peak 30-day production per well from the 6-4 pad averaged 1,292 Boe/d (3.0 MMcf/d of shale gas and 794 Bbl/d of NGLs) with an average CGR of 266 Bbl/MMcf.(1) Third quarter production was impacted by the previously disclosed scheduled ten-day outage at the third-party Wapiti natural gas processing facility.

Drilling operations at the seven-well 9-22 pad are now complete, with four of the seven wells having been configured as monobores. Compared with conventional multiple casing wellbores, monobore wells require less steel in the form of casing and less time on lease installing and cementing the additional casing, resulting in lower capital costs. Additional cost and well productivity benefits are also anticipated due to higher pumping rates afforded by the larger diameter wellbore. The Company plans to complete, tie-in and bring onstream four wells in December with the remaining three wells to be brought onstream in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result of capital cost savings achieved to date in 2021 and in support of reaching plateau production of 30,000 Boe/d at Wapiti in 2023, Paramount is accelerating the commencement of drilling operations of the eight-well 8-22 pad into 2021.

In 2022, the Company plans to grow Wapiti production to approximately 27,000 Boe/d by year end by drilling 32 wells and bringing onstream a total of 22 wells. Drilling, completion and tie-in activities at the eight-well 8-22 pad are scheduled to commence in late-2021 and continue through the first half of 2022, with the majority of the wells to be brought onstream in the second quarter of 2022. Paramount plans to drill, complete and tie-in two additional eight-well pads, at 6-32 and 16-15, with drilling scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2022 respectively. The 6-32 pad is expected to be onstream in the second half of 2022 while the majority of the 16-15 pad wells will be brought onstream in early 2023. Drilling of the eight-well 8-15 pad is scheduled for late 2022. The Company also plans to complete a tenure well in 2022.

______________________________________ (1) Production measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are lower by approximately 13% and liquids sales volumes are lower by approximately 1% due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes stated are over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. CGR means condensate to gas ratio and is calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes. See Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section.

KAYBOB REGION

Kaybob Region sales volumes averaged 21,054 Boe/d (28 percent liquids) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22,688 Boe/d (28 percent liquids) in the second quarter. The decrease in production is largely attributable to natural declines.

In 2022, Paramount plans to pursue the development of its Duvernay assets at Kaybob North and Kaybob Smoky. At Kaybob North, the Company plans to drill the remaining two wells at the three-well 12-21 pad and bring all three wells onstream in the second half of 2022. At Kaybob Smoky, plans include the expansion of the Company’s 100% owned and operated 6-16 facility and the drilling, completion, tie-in and bringing onstream of the four-well 10-35 pad, also in the second half of 2022.

The Company expects to realize capital cost efficiencies in its Kaybob Duvernay plays, similar to those achieved over the past two years at Karr and Wapiti, as it commences pad development and captures economies of scale.

The Company plans to pursue other high return opportunities at Kaybob in 2022, including bringing onstream four Montney gas wells, two Montney oil wells and two Gething oil wells, seven of which will be drilled in 2022. Other activities include an expansion of the enhanced oil recovery scheme at the Company’s Kaybob Montney Oil property.

CENTRAL ALBERTA & OTHER REGION

Central Alberta & Other Region sales volumes averaged 6,510 Boe/d (22 percent liquids) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 7,962 Boe/d (13 percent liquids) in the second quarter. Sales volumes in the third quarter decreased primarily due to the sale of the non-operated Birch assets in July and, to a lesser extent, a third-party pipeline outage and natural declines. New well production from the two-well Willesden Green Duvernay 4-7 pad that was brought on production in July partially offset these decreases. Despite being restricted by facility constraints, average gross peak 30-day production per well at the 4-7 pad was 1,498 Boe/d (3.3 MMcf/d of shale gas and 948 Bbl/d of NGLs) with an average CGR of 287 Bbl/MMcf.

The Company holds a material, contiguous Duvernay position at Willesden Green and continues to actively evaluate longer-term full field development plans for this asset. Material learnings from the drilling of the two wells at the 4-7 pad, particularly in drilling long reach laterals in the Duvernay formation, have resulted in further optimization to pad layouts in the full field development plans across the Company’s Duvernay lands, improving economics. DCET costs at the 4-7 pad averaged $11.3 million per well. The Company anticipates reductions in average well costs once commercial scale development commences and critical infrastructure is in place.

In 2022, planned activities include the addition of water infrastructure and FEED studies for future facility expansion that will benefit Duvernay development in the Willesden Green area.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Paramount’s third quarter 2021 results, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements can be obtained at:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678630/Paramount_Resources_Ltd__Paramount_Resources_Ltd__Announces_Thir.pdf

A summary of historical financial and operating results is also available on Paramount’s website at https://www.paramountres.com/investors/financial-shareholder-reports.

This information will also be made available through Paramount’s website at www.paramountres.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS(1) ($ millions, except as noted) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Net income (loss) 292.7 (74.3) per share – basic ($/share) 2.20 (0.56) per share – diluted ($/share) 2.06 (0.56) Cash from operating activities 97.0 112.1 per share – basic ($/share) 0.73 0.84 per share – diluted ($/share) 0.68 0.84 Adjusted funds flow 148.4 86.0 per share – basic ($/share) 1.12 0.65 per share – diluted ($/share) 1.04 0.65 Total assets 3,882.9 3,655.6 Long-term debt 522.4 608.4 Net debt 576.8 724.5 Common shares outstanding (thousands) (2) 133,207 133,314 Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 269.7 273.1 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 32,177 29,543 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (3) 5,017 4,938 Total (Boe/d) 82,150 79,995 % liquids 45% 43% Grande Prairie Region (Boe/d) 54,586 49,345 Kaybob Region (Boe/d) 21,054 22,688 Central Alberta & Other Region (Boe/d) 6,510 7,962 Total (Boe/d) 82,150 79,995 Netback $/Boe (3) $/Boe (3) Natural gas revenue 96.5 3.89 74.8 3.01 Condensate and oil revenue 249.9 84.42 209.6 77.96 Other NGLs revenue 21.7 47.05 14.4 32.11 Royalty and other revenue 1.0 ─ 0.9 ─ Petroleum and natural gas sales 369.1 48.84 299.7 41.17 Royalties (30.9) (4.09) (24.9) (3.43) Operating expense (83.3) (11.02) (81.8) (11.23) Transportation and NGLs processing (4) (30.3) (4.01) (30.3) (4.16) Netback 224.6 29.72 162.7 22.35 Financial commodity contract settlements (59.0) (7.81) (54.1) (7.44) Netback including financial commodity contract settlements 165.6 21.91 108.6 14.91 Total Capital Expenditures Grande Prairie Region 53.1 66.5 Kaybob Region 1.7 3.9 Central Alberta & Other Region 9.7 11.8 Corporate (5) 1.6 1.2 Land acquisitions 2.8 0.1 Total capital expenditures 68.9 83.5 Asset retirement obligation settlements 6.9 3.2 (1) Readers are referred to the advisories concerning Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section of this document. This table contains the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted funds flow, Net debt, Netback and Total capital expenditures. Readers are referred to the Product Type Information section of this document for a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types. (2) Presented net of shares held in trust under the Company’s restricted share unit plan (000’s of common shares): Q3 2021: 1,536 and Q2 2021: 1,538. (3) Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf. (4) Includes downstream transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs. (5) Includes transfers between regions.

PRODUCT TYPE INFORMATION

This press release refers to sales volumes of “natural gas”, “condensate and oil”, “NGLs”, “Other NGLs” and “Liquids”. “Natural gas” refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined. “Condensate and oil” refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil and tight oil combined. “NGLs” refers to condensate and Other NGLs combined. “Other NGLs” refers to ethane, propane and butane combined. “Liquids” refers to condensate and oil and Other NGLs combined. Below is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by the specific product types of shale gas, conventional natural gas, NGLs, tight oil and light and medium crude oil. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Total Grande Prairie Region Kaybob Region Central Alberta & Other Region Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Shale gas (MMcf/d) 207.1 205.8 145.8 132.2 36.9 39.3 24.4 34.3 Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 62.6 67.3 2.2 2.1 54.4 58.0 6.0 7.2 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 269.7 273.1 148.0 134.3 91.3 97.3 30.4 41.5 Condensate (Bbl/d) 29,670 26,784 26,639 24,086 2,072 2,319 959 379 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 5,017 4,938 3,274 2,874 1,415 1,569 328 495 NGLs (Bbl/d) 34,687 31,722 29,913 26,960 3,487 3,888 1,287 874 Tight oil (Bbl/d) 475 494 – – 368 354 107 140 Light and medium crude oil (Bbl/d) 2,032 2,265 9 4 1,979 2,224 44 37 Crude oil (Bbl/d) 2,507 2,759 9 4 2,347 2,578 151 177 Total (Boe/d) 82,150 79,995 54,586 49,345 21,054 22,688 6,510 7,962

Karr Wapiti Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Shale gas (MMcf/d) 113.0 106.3 32.7 25.9 Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 1.4 1.3 0.6 0.5 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 114.4 107.6 33.3 26.4 NGLs (Bbl/d) 20,805 20,739 9,100 6,211 Total (Boe/d) 39,878 38,679 14,651 10,604

The Company forecasts that fourth quarter 2021 sales volumes will average between 85,000 Boe/d and 86,500 Boe/d (55 percent shale gas and conventional natural gas combined, 39 percent light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate combined and 6 percent other NGLs).

The Company forecasts that 2021 annual sales volumes will average approximately 82,000 Boe/d (56 percent shale gas and conventional natural gas combined, 38 percent light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate combined and 6 percent other NGLs).

The Company forecasts that 2022 sales volumes will average between 90,000 Boe/d and 94,000 Boe/d (54 percent shale gas and conventional natural gas combined, 40 percent light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate combined and 6 percent other NGLs). First half 2022 sales volumes are expected to average between 81,000 Boe/d and 85,000 Boe/d (56 percent shale gas and conventional natural gas combined, 38 percent light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate combined and 6 percent other NGLs). Second half 2022 sales volumes are expected to average between 99,000 Boe/d and 103,000 Boe/d (53 percent shale gas and conventional natural gas combined, 41 percent light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate combined and 6 percent other NGLs).