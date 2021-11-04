Parex Resources Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September -Earnings Summary













Parex Resources Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 55 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

Revenue rose 72% to $230.83 million from a year ago; analysts expected $275.20 million. Parex Resources Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 55 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.4% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates. Parex Resources Inc shares had risen by 4.3% this quarter and gained 37.2% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of $67.94 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Parex Resources Inc is C$34.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”