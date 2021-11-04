Surge Energy Inc. announces third quarter financial & operating results

The Company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 include only a partial quarter of operational and financial contribution from the previously announced acquisition of Astra Oil Corp. (“Astra”), which closed on August 18, 2021. Additionally, Surge’s financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 include no impact from the previously announced acquisition of Fire Sky Energy Inc. (“Fire Sky”), which closed on November 1, 2021.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the third quarter of 2021, Surge completed the strategic acquisition of Astra Oil Corp. (“Astra”), adding highly concentrated light oil reserves, production, land, and operations in SE Saskatchewan. Subsequent to the quarter, on November 1, 2021 the Company announced the closing of the acquisition of Fire Sky Energy Inc. (“Fire Sky”), a private company with light oil assets focused in SE Saskatchewan for total consideration of $58 million. The Fire Sky acquisition expands Surge’s position in its new SE Saskatchewan core area, adding an additional 1,500 boepd of light oil production.

These two strategic acquisitions are consistent with Surge’s defined business model of acquiring high quality, operated, light and medium gravity, conventional crude oil reservoirs with large original oil in place (“OOIP1) and low recovery factors. Following these acquisitions, Surge is now a 21,500 boepd (86 percent liquids) intermediate light and medium gravity oil producer, with over 975 internally estimated net development drilling locations2, providing an estimated 13 year development drilling inventory2.

In addition to the acquisitions the Company has now completed its 2H/21 23 gross (23.0 net) well Sparky drilling program, with a 100% success rate. All of the wells from the 2H/21 Sparky drilling program are scheduled to be on stream and optimized prior to the end of November 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, Surge’s cash flow from operating activities increased by 218 percent, from $8.3 million in Q2/21 to $26.3 million in Q3/21. Additionally, the Company’s adjusted funds flow3 also increased by 105 percent, from $13.6 million in Q2/21 to $27.8 million in Q3/21.

Surge’s cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow in Q3/21 were negatively impacted by realized losses on fixed price commodity contracts, totaling $23.2 million. These required fixed priced oil hedge positions were primarily entered into during the volatile price environment in 2020. Surge projects that, at current strip oil prices, the cash flow impact from these hedge positions will moderate significantly in the coming months as the hedges expire.

Production in Q3/21 averaged 17,642 boepd, up 17 percent from Q2/21 production levels of 15,132 boe per day. The Company’s Q3/21 production levels included only a partial quarter of production from the Astra acquisition and no impact from the Fire Sky acquisition.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($000s except per share amounts) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Financial highlights Oil sales 97,272 54,000 80 % 243,639 143,643 70 % NGL sales 2,663 1,161 129 % 6,437 2,868 124 % Natural gas sales 5,170 1,770 192 % 16,606 4,631 259 % Total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue 105,104 56,931 85 % 266,682 151,142 76 % Cash flow from operating activities 26,263 15,082 74 % 50,067 61,190 (18)% Per share – basic ($) 0.46 0.38 21 % 1.07 1.55 (31)% Per share diluted ($) 0.45 0.38 18 % 1.05 1.55 (32)% Adjusted funds flow1 27,804 12,523 122 % 57,118 51,405 11 % Per share – basic ($)1 0.48 0.32 50 % 1.22 1.31 (7)% Per share diluted ($) 0.47 0.32 47 % 1.20 1.31 (8)% Net income (loss) 67,612 (13,184) (613)% 364,740 (689,570) (153)% Per share basic ($) 1.18 (0.33) (458)% 7.82 (17.51) (145)% Per share diluted ($) 1.15 (0.33) (448)% 7.63 (17.51) (144)% Total exploration and development expenditures 33,932 2,477 nm2 81,330 38,497 111 % Total acquisitions & dispositions 90,000 (762) nm (12,591) (6,038) 109 % Total capital expenditures 123,932 1,715 nm 68,739 32,459 112 % Net debt1, end of period 319,790 369,993 (14)% 319,790 369,993 (14)% Operating highlights Production: Oil (bbls per day) 14,264 13,759 4 % 13,299 14,817 (10)% NGLs (bbls per day) 575 582 (1)% 560 558 – % Natural gas (mcf per day) 16,815 16,503 2 % 15,582 16,857 (8)% Total (boe per day) (6:1) 17,642 17,092 3 % 16,456 18,185 (10)% Average realized price (excluding hedges): Oil ($ per bbl) 74.12 42.66 74 % 67.11 35.38 90 % NGL ($ per bbl) 50.31 21.68 132 % 42.13 18.76 125 % Natural gas ($ per mcf) 3.34 1.17 185 % 3.90 1.00 290 % Netback ($ per boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenue 64.76 36.21 79 % 59.36 30.33 96 % Realized gain (loss) on commodity and FX contracts (14.30) (1.67) 756 % (13.57) 5.29 (357)% Royalties (9.55) (4.00) 139 % (7.80) (3.61) 116 % Net operating expenses1 (16.83) (14.16) 19 % (17.57) (14.32) 23 % Transportation expenses (1.11) (1.39) (20)% (1.03) (1.58) (35)% Operating netback1 22.97 14.99 53 % 19.39 16.11 20 % G&A expense (2.06) (1.91) 8 % (2.08) (1.91) 9 % Interest expense (3.78) (5.11) (26)% (4.60) (3.88) 19 % Adjusted funds flow1 17.13 7.97 115 % 12.71 10.32 23 % Common shares outstanding, end of period3 72,177 39,975 81 % 72,177 39,975 81 % Weighted average basic shares outstanding3 57,380 39,661 45 % 46,662 39,388 18 % Stock option dilution 1,243 – nm 1,127 – nm Weighted average diluted shares outstanding3 58,623 39,661 48 % 47,789 39,388 21 % 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document. 2 The Company views this change calculation as not meaningful, or “nm”. 3 The number of common shares has been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the 8:5:1 share consolidation that was approved by the Corporation’s shareholders on August 17, 2021.

UPDATE ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS (“ESG”)

Surge continues to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment and is pleased to report that it has abandoned over 190 wells in the first nine months of 2021. The Company spent $3.0 million on abandonment activities during the third quarter of 2021 and has now spent $6.6 million to date during 2021. These activities included the abandonment of inactive well bores and the decommissioning of inactive pipelines throughout its operating areas.

Additionally, Surge has now completed the previously announced 45-kilometer gas gathering infrastructure system in SE Saskatchewan. This pipeline allows the Company to conserve gas at critical facilities and is anticipated to reduce emissions by over 95 percent from its main operating fields in the area.

Surge strives to be a leader in reducing the impact of its operations on the environment and is committed to producing energy in a safe, responsible, and sustainable manner.

OUTLOOK – A TOP PERFORMER IN 2022

Management remains excited regarding the Company’s exposure to rising crude oil prices in 2022, following its strategic positioning activities throughout 2021. The Company anticipates generating significantly higher operating netbacks and cash flow from operating activities in 2022 at current commodity prices.

Surge is now a 21,500 boepd (86 percent liquids) intermediate light and medium gravity oil producer, with over 975 net internally estimated development drilling locations, providing an estimated 13 year development drilling inventory.

Surge’s upwardly revised exit 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance is reconfirmed as follows:

Guidance @ US $70 WTI* @ US $75 WTI* @ US $80 WTI* Exit 2021 production 21,500 boepd (86% liquids) Average 2022 production 21,500 boepd (86% liquids) 2022 Exploration and Development Capital Expenditures $120 million 2022 Adjusted funds flow ($MM) $245 $270 $295 Per share $2.94/share $3.23/share $3.53/share 2022 Cash flow from operating activities ($MM) $230 $255 $280 Per share $2.76/share $3.05/share $3.35/share 2022 Free cash flow ($MM)4 $110 $135 $160 Per share $1.32/share $1.62/share $1.92/share 2022 All-in payout ratio4 52% 47% 43% 2022 Net debt to annualized Q4/22 adjusted funds flow4 0.7x 0.6x 0.5x

*All additional pricing assumptions (WCS: US$13.50, EDM US$4.00), Fx of $0.80 and AECO of $3.00 per mcf remain constant. Adjusted funds flow and cash flow from operating activities includes estimated realized gain (loss) on financial contracts, and assumes a nil change in non-cash working capital.

__________________________________ 4 This is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements with respect to management’s expectations regarding commodity prices; Surge’s declared focus and primary goals; the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Fire Sky and the anticipated benefits and timing thereof; management’s expectations regarding the reduction of net debt and free cash flow generation; guidance regarding exit 2021 production and exit 2022 net debt; Surge’s hedging program; Surge’s planned drilling program; Surge’s drilling inventory and locations; management’s expectations and plans with respect to the development of its assets and the timing thereof; netbacks; production levels; amendments to Surge’s credit facilities; and Surge’s ongoing ESG initiatives, including abandonment activities and Surge’s participation in emissions reduction and gas conservation programs.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Surge, including expectations and assumptions the performance of existing wells and success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated expenses, cash flow and capital expenditures; the application of regulatory and royalty regimes; prevailing commodity prices and economic conditions; development and completion activities; the performance of new wells; the successful implementation of waterflood programs; the availability of and performance of facilities and pipelines; the geological characteristics of Surge’s properties; the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology; the determination of decommissioning liabilities; prevailing weather conditions; exchange rates; licensing requirements; the impact of completed facilities on operating costs; the availability and costs of capital, labour and services; and the creditworthiness of industry partners.

Although Surge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Surge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the condition of the global economy, including trade, public health (including the impact of COVID-19) and other geopolitical risks; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks); commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and constraint in the availability of services, adverse weather or break-up conditions; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; and failure to obtain the continued support of the lenders under Surge’s bank line. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Surge’s AIF dated March 9, 2021 and in Surge’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Surge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.