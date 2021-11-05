ARC Resources Ltd. reports record third quarter 2021 results, increases dividend, and announces 2022 budget

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation about current expectations about the future, based on certain assumptions made by ARC. Although ARC believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “ongoing”, “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “will”, “project”, “continue”, “target”, “strategy”, “upholding”, or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to: estimated production amounts and quantities thereof; the anticipated investments in an expansion at Sunrise and in Attachie West Phase I; the planned returns to shareholders and the expected ranges of such returns; emissions-reduction targets and the associated timelines; planned ESG initiatives, priorities, and targets, and the anticipated success and timing thereof; ARC’s intended approach to emissions-reduction targets and expected results thereof; the continued assessment of dividends and the payment thereof; statements with respect to the 2022 capital budget including the planned investment and allocation of the 2022 capital budget; the estimated total capital expenditures with respect to Attachie West Phase I; the anticipated ability of ARC to remain flexible in adjusting its capital budget and production guidance; ARC’s plans to maintain its net debt excluding lease obligations to annualized funds from operations at the lower end of its targeted range; the expectation that ARC will fully fund the capital program and dividend with internally generated funds from operations; the expectation that interest and financing expenses will exceed full-year 2021 guidance due to ARC’s private senior note repayments; intentions and strategies regarding free funds flow allocation; ARC’s plans to repurchase its shares under the NCIB and the timing and anticipated benefits thereof; adjusting the capital budget based on the outcome of negotiations between Blueberry River First Nations and the Government of BC; plans to accelerate and increase the return-of-capital component or its total return proposition; ARC’s 2021 and 2022 guidance estimates; plans to evaluate return-of-capital measures with excess free funds flow; and other statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as ARC’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. ARC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to ARC and others that apply to the industry generally. The material assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based, and the material risks and uncertainties underlying such forward-looking information, include: ARC’s ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination as well as other completed or future acquisitions and divestitures; access to sufficient capital to pursue any development plans; ARC’s ability to issue securities; ARC’s ability to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related and ESG performance; expectations and projections made in light of ARC’s historical experience; data contained in key modeling statistics; the potential implementation of new technologies and the cost thereof; the successful implementation and use of the NCIB; forecast commodity prices and other pricing assumptions with respect to ARC’s 2022 capital budget; continuing uncertainty of the impact of the June 29, 2021 BC Supreme Court ruling in Blueberry First River Nations (Yahey) v. Province of British Columbia on BC and/or federal laws or policies affecting resource development in northeast BC and potential outcomes of the ongoing negotiations between Blueberry River First Nations and the Government of BC; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of ARC’s market outlook expectations for 2021, 2022, and in the future; suspension of or changes to guidance, and the associated impact to production; the assumption that ARC will be able to proceed with Attachie West Phase I; forecast production volumes based on business and market conditions; the accuracy of outlooks and projections contained herein; that future business, regulatory, and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by ARC, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability, and cost of labour and interest, exchange, and effective tax rates; projected capital investment levels, the flexibility of capital spending plans, and associated sources of funding; the ability of ARC to complete capital programs and the flexibility of ARC’s capital structure; achievement of further cost reductions and sustainability thereof; applicable royalty regimes, including expected royalty rates; future improvements in availability of product transportation capacity; opportunity for ARC to pay dividends and the approval and declaration of such dividends by the board of directors of ARC; the existence of alternative uses for ARC’s cash resources which may be superior to payment of dividends or effecting repurchases of outstanding common shares; cash flows, cash balances on hand, and access to ARC’s credit facility being sufficient to fund capital investments; foreign exchange rates; near-term pricing and continued volatility of the market; the ability of ARC’s existing pipeline commitments and financial hedge transactions to partially mitigate a portion of ARC’s risks against wider price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses, or unexpected technical difficulties; estimates of quantities of crude oil, natural gas, and liquids from properties and other sources not currently classified as proved; accounting estimates and judgments; future use and development of technology and associated expected future results; ARC’s ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; potential regulatory and industry changes stemming from the results of court actions affecting regions in which ARC holds assets; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects or stages thereof; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet current and future obligations; estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, including associated levies and regulations applicable thereto; ARC’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; ARC’s ability to carry out transactions on the desired terms and within the expected timelines; forecast inflation and other assumptions inherent in the guidance of ARC; the retention of key assets; the continuance of existing tax, royalty, and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of each of ARC’s and Seven Generations’ reserve volumes; ARC’s ability to access and implement all technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate its assets; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on commodity prices and the global economy; and other assumptions, risks, and uncertainties described from time to time in the filings made by ARC with securities regulatory authorities.

The forward-looking information in this news release also includes certain financial outlooks relating to net debt excluding lease obligations and net debt excluding lease obligations to annualized funds from operations. Any financial outlook contained in this news release regarding prospective financial position is based on reasonable assumptions about future events, including those described above, based on an assessment by Management of the relevant information that is currently available. The actual results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Such information was made as of the date of this news release and ARC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

