ARC Resources Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













ARC Resources Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 7 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

Revenue rose 445.7% to C$1.58 billion from a year ago. ARC Resources Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 7 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.3% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates.

ARC Resources Ltd shares had risen by 0.8% this quarter and gained 99.5% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$53.6 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for ARC Resources Ltd is C$17.50. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”