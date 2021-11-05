Canada’s weekly rig count up 5 to 171













Canada averaged 171 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 21% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, and Horizon Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.