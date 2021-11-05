Enbridge Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Enbridge Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 59 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of sixteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 25.9% to C$11.47 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$9.99 billion. Enbridge Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 34 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.1% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates.

Enbridge Inc shares had risen by 3.7% this quarter and gained 28.5% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$682 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enbridge Inc is C$55.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”