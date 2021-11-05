Enerplus Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Enerplus Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

Revenue rose 176.8% to C$531.22 million from a year ago. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.6% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate. Enerplus Corp shares had risen by 18.5% this quarter and gained 202.9% so far this year.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enerplus Corp is C$14.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”