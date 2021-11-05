Enerplus Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary

Enerplus Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 47 cents per share.
Revenue rose 176.8% to C$531.22 million from a year ago. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.6% in the last three months. In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate. Enerplus Corp shares had risen by 18.5% this quarter and gained 202.9% so far this year.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enerplus Corp is C$14.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”